ETV Bharat / health

Mental Health Month 2025: Scrolling On Your Phone At 2 am Could Be Hurting Your Mind

The study used data from 310 adults who shared 18,288 tweets as part of the long-running “Children of the 90s” study. Researchers analyzed the timing of each tweet against standard mental health questionnaires. Importantly, they didn’t just label people as “depressed” or “not depressed.” Instead, they measured wellbeing along a spectrum — offering a more nuanced, and frankly, more human picture.

Now, at first glance, this might seem obvious. After all, nothing good has ever come from staring at a glowing rectangle while the rest of the world sleeps. But the researchers found that late-night tweeting accounted for almost 2% of the variation in participants’ mental wellbeing... roughly the same effect seen in people who binge drink or smoke marijuana. Your midnight musings about the state of the world might be doing as much to your brain as a cheap bottle of rum and a spliff.

October 2025 is Mental Health Month, and we've brought you another piece of news in the mental health space. It turns out that doomscrolling at 2 am might not just make you tired, it might make you miserable. A new study from the University of Bristol, UK, published in Scientific Reports , has found that posting on Twitter (or X.com) during the night is linked with worse mental wellbeing.

The culprit, as you might expect, is sleep... or the lack of it. Staying up late to fire off tweets, they say, disrupts and delays sleep cycles, which in turn affects mood, focus, and emotional stability. The researchers noted that nighttime tweeting had a weaker link to depression and anxiety at first, but when they broke the data down by age and gender, those connections grew stronger. In other words, insomnia and social media are like a bad couple who feed each other’s worst habits.

A 2022 YouGov survey had found that three out of four UK adults keep their phones in the bedroom at night, and more than a quarter check them if they wake up. That means one in four people, instead of rolling over and going back to sleep, decide to see what’s happening on the internet.

The researchers behind the new study are now calling for more regulation and guidance around nighttime social media use. Social media platform TikTok has already tried something: a feature called “Wind Down” that gently nudges users to stop scrolling by serving them meditation videos late at night. It’s a small gesture, but at least it’s not another dance challenge.

Dr. Daniel Joinson, the study’s lead author, said: “Whilst social media is often treated like a monolith, its impact on mental health will depend on the exact behaviours the user performs.” So, it’s not social media itself that’s evil... it’s how, when, and why we use it. Tweeting at night, it seems, is one of those particularly unwise habits.

There are caveats, of course. Most of the participants were white, female, and tweeting during the COVID-19 pandemic... a time when the internet became both a lifeline and a psychological hazard. Still, the takeaway is hard to miss: what happens online doesn’t stay online. It follows you into your dreams, your morning mood, and maybe even your therapist’s office.

So the next time you feel compelled to post something at midnight (a complaint, a hot take, or a photo of your cat) consider this: the internet will still be there in the morning.

References: