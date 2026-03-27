Making A Case To Parents And Teachers For Taking Children’s Mental Health Seriously
While parents and teachers obsess over children’s school report cards, they often ignore their emotional report cards.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
If you ask most Indian parents what worries them about their children, the answers usually sound familiar: marks, college admissions, careers, and whether the child will someday become a doctor, engineer, or at least someone who can afford to live in a decent apartment in a big city. But while we obsess over our children’s report cards, we often ignore their emotional report cards, which might actually be the more important one.
Children today are growing up in a world that is far more intense than the one their parents experienced. Social media compares them to thousands of others. School expectations are higher. Competition begins early. Add to that peer pressure, bullying, and the constant feeling that everyone else seems happier online. It’s a lot for a young mind to process. Yet in many homes, conversations about mental health still don’t happen. If a child seems withdrawn, anxious, or stressed, the typical response is: “It’s just a phase. Focus on studies.” But mental health isn’t a phase. It’s part of overall health. ETV Bharat makes a visual case for children’s mental health.
Think of it this way. If your child had a fever, you wouldn’t ignore it and hope it disappears. You would check on them, talk to them, and possibly take them to a doctor. Emotional struggles deserve the same seriousness. Children often don’t have the vocabulary to explain what they feel. They may show it in other ways: anger, silence, sudden mood swings, or lack of interest in things they once loved. The good news is that parents and teachers don’t need to be psychologists to help. Sometimes, the most powerful thing a parent can do is listen.
Ask simple questions:
- “How was your day?”
- “Is something bothering you?”
- “What can I do to help?”
And then give them space to answer honestly. It also helps to create a home and school environment where failure is not treated like a disaster. When children feel they must be perfect all the time, they carry enormous pressure within. Parenting in today’s world is not easy. But perhaps the goal should not be to raise children who are only successful. The real goal is to raise children who are emotionally strong, self-aware, and happy.
References:
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2667009725000351
- https://www.cureus.com/articles/246828-mental-health-issues-among-school-children-and-adolescents-in-india-a-systematic-review#!/
- https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11194636/
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