ETV Bharat / health

Making A Case To Parents And Teachers For Taking Children’s Mental Health Seriously

If you ask most Indian parents what worries them about their children, the answers usually sound familiar: marks, college admissions, careers, and whether the child will someday become a doctor, engineer, or at least someone who can afford to live in a decent apartment in a big city. But while we obsess over our children’s report cards, we often ignore their emotional report cards, which might actually be the more important one.

Children today are growing up in a world that is far more intense than the one their parents experienced. Social media compares them to thousands of others. School expectations are higher. Competition begins early. Add to that peer pressure, bullying, and the constant feeling that everyone else seems happier online. It’s a lot for a young mind to process. Yet in many homes, conversations about mental health still don’t happen. If a child seems withdrawn, anxious, or stressed, the typical response is: “It’s just a phase. Focus on studies.” But mental health isn’t a phase. It’s part of overall health. ETV Bharat makes a visual case for children’s mental health.