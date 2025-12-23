ETV Bharat / health

Mental Health Challenges Of Young Professionals in India’s Changing Job Market

This persistent sense of risk creates a paradox: people are working harder than ever, yet feeling more dispensable than ever. In psychological terms, this erodes the most basic human need for security. When safety feels conditional, the nervous system never truly rests.

According to Pratishtha Trivedi Mirza, Senior Clinical Psychologist at Amaha, one of the most consistent themes she sees among young professionals is the relentless pressure to perform not just well, but perfectly. Young workers today are told, explicitly and implicitly, that having one core skill is not enough. They must outperform peers, develop parallel competencies, constantly upskill, and remain “relevant” in a job market that feels both competitive and unstable. Even when they do everything right (clear interviews, land jobs, deliver results) many continue to feel unsafe.

There are periods in life when the ground beneath us shifts so silently that we don’t notice until we are already off balance. For many young professionals in India today (Gen Z and the in-between generation often called zillennials), this is such a time. They are not failing. They are not weak. They are, quite simply, living through a profound transition. For India’s newest entrants into the workforce, the difficulty is not abstract. It shows up every morning in inboxes, performance dashboards, short-term contracts, LinkedIn success stories, and the fear that everything they have built could disappear with one organisational email. The burden of needing to be exceptional... always.

For those just entering the workforce, the emotional shift from academic life to professional life can be destabilising. Says Ashutosh Shukla, who has just completed his MBA in Chennai, “In school and college, effort is visible and rewarded. Grades arrive on schedule. Feedback is structured. Achievement has clear markers. Workplaces, however, function differently. Praise is rare, feedback is often delayed, and recognition tends to appear once or twice a year during appraisals... if at all.”

However, negative feedback, arrives quickly and often at his first job. "Gaps, mistakes, unmet targets are discussed in weekly meetings and project reviews," he says. Mirza explains, this imbalance can compromise a young person’s sense of self-worth. Many begin to believe they have “lucked” their way into their roles, that their success is accidental, and that exposure is inevitable. This is the psychological breeding ground of imposter syndrome: not arrogance, but chronic self-doubt rooted in the absence of affirmation.

When Generations Collide

Another source of stress lies in intergenerational friction. Gen Z professionals often bring different expectations to work: around communication, flexibility, purpose, and boundaries. Millennials and older leaders may prioritise endurance, hierarchy, or “paying one’s dues.” Neither approach is inherently wrong. But unmet expectations on both sides can lead to frustration, misunderstanding, and feelings of inadequacy. Young professionals may feel unheard or dismissed; managers may feel challenged or confused.

Psychologically, this tension can create a sense of not belonging; a feeling that one must constantly adapt without ever being fully accepted. “Sustainable excellence comes from environments where people are allowed to be human. And for individuals, it means learning to separate self-worth from performance, to set boundaries, and to seek help before suffering becomes invisible,” says senior clinical psychologist Mirza.

India’s job market is changing. So are its workers. The question is not whether Gen Z and zillennial professionals will adapt... they already are. The bigger question is whether we will allow adaptation to happen with dignity, support, and compassion.

