ETV Bharat / health

Using Menstrual Blood-Derived Particles To Treat Osteoarthritis?

More than 600 million people worldwide live with osteoarthritis, with around 73% over age 55 and 60% being female. With ageing populations, rising obesity, and more injuries, osteoarthritis’s prevalence will keep growing.

Today’s clinical treatments mainly manage symptoms such as pain and inflammation, but none can halt or reverse cartilage degeneration. Regenerative medicine, based on the principles of stem cell technology and tissue engineering to replace or regenerate human tissues and organs and restore their functions, is therefore gaining momentum. Among the strategies, menstrual blood-derived cells have emerged as a more promising tool than bone marrow cells.

“Collecting menstrual blood is non-invasive and simple, since it is a naturally shed biological material. In contrast, collecting bone marrow requires an invasive procedure. Furthermore, these cells actively secrete molecules that promote regeneration to regenerate the uterine lining every month. This makes them an attractive source for regenerative medicine, particularly when safety and accessibility are paramount,” says Dr Ilona Uzielienė, a researcher at Kaunas University of Technology (KTU), Faculty of Chemical Technology.

Therapy Worked Even On Older Cells

A study by Lithuanian scientists in the fields of biomedicine and chemistry explored the potential of extracellular vesicles (EVs) derived from menstrual blood-derived mesenchymal stromal cells. According to Dr Uzielienė, EVs are tiny messenger-like particles released by cells that can enter other cells and influence their activity, for example, by promoting regeneration or reducing inflammation.

In the experiment, researchers used menstrual blood samples from three healthy donors, as well as post-surgical tissue samples from ten female donors with osteoarthritis. To observe how EVs affect human tissue, the scientists used biological scaffolds (structures that help stabilise EVs and support their interaction with cells).

“What surprised us most was that the therapy worked even in cartilage cells from older postmenopausal women, whose natural regenerative capacity is already greatly reduced. Despite this, extracellular vesicles from menstrual blood cells not only improved cartilage cell function and slowed tissue degradation but also increased progesterone receptor expression in the older cartilage cells, where only minimal traces would normally remain,” says Dr Uzielienė.