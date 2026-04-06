ETV Bharat / health

Holy Family Hospital In Mumbai Starts A Dedicated Menopause Clinic For Women Over 40

The latest hospital to open a dedicated menopause clinic in the state is Holy Family Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai. Led by Dr. Reena Sengupta, a certified menopause specialist and Credentialed Indian Menopause Society Menopause Practitioner (CIMP), the clinic aims to address the growing need for focused healthcare support for women experiencing menopausal changes such as hormonal imbalances, hot flashes, sleep disturbances, mood fluctuations , and long-term health risks including bone density loss and cardiovascular conditions.

Menopause and the years leading up to it can be difficult and confusing for women Recognising the need to support women going through perimenopause, the Maharashtra state government has decided to introduce specialised menopause clinics exclusively for women. The initiative was launched during the festival of Makar Sankranti on January 14, 2026 under the guidance of Meghna Bordikar, Minister of State for Health.

Dr. Reena Sengupta said, “Menopause is a natural transition in a woman’s life, yet it often remains under-discussed and inadequately addressed. Through this dedicated clinic, our aim is to provide women with the right medical guidance, screening, and support so they can navigate this phase with confidence and better health. Early consultation allows us to identify potential risks, manage symptoms effectively, and guide women with lifestyle and treatment options that improve their quality of life.”

By offering a dedicated platform for consultation, the clinic also seeks to break the social stigma surrounding menopause and encourage open conversations around women’s midlife health.

Early consultation plays a crucial role in helping women navigate menopause safely and comfortably. The clinic emphasizes early recognition of symptoms such as irregular periods, hot flashes, sleep disturbances, and mood changes, allowing timely treatment before symptoms worsen. It also provides comprehensive risk assessment and screening for conditions such as osteoporosis, cardiovascular disease, and breast or endocrine disorders. These evaluations help establish baseline health markers and enable preventive care strategies where required.

Dr. Reena Sengupta leads the menopause clinic at Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai (ETV Bharat)

In addition, the clinic offers carefully monitored treatment options, including hormone replacement therapy (HRT) when appropriate, ensuring therapy is initiated safely with proper screening to maximize benefits while minimizing potential risks. Patients will also receive guidance on lifestyle modifications, including nutrition, physical activity, and weight management, all of which play an important role in overall wellbeing during menopause. Mental health support will also be an integral part of the care model, helping women address concerns such as anxiety, emotional changes and depression.

The clinic follows a multidisciplinary approach to ensure holistic care. The team will include a gynaecologist to lead overall menopausal care and symptom management, an endocrinologist to manage thyroid and metabolic concerns, a nutrition specialist to provide dietary guidance and support bone health, and a mental health specialist to help address psychological and emotional changes. This collaborative approach allows women to receive comprehensive care that addresses the physical, hormonal, and psychological aspects of menopause.