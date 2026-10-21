ETV Bharat / health

Rethink Vitamin B9, Men Need Folate For Healthy Cells And Genetics

Folic acid is linked to pregnancy planning, because it helps prevent neural tube defects in a developing baby. However, folate (or Vitamin B9) should also be taken by men.

Dr. Vishesha Yadav, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Thane, Mumbai tells ETV Bharat, “Folate tends to support DNA synthesis, cell division and the formation of healthy cells, along with the sperm. Since sperm carry half of the genetic material needed to create an embryo, having the recommended folate levels is necessary when it comes to male fertility.”

What Is Folic Acid?

Folic acid is the synthetic form of vitamin B9 (folate), a water-soluble vitamin that your body needs for various vital functions. Because the human body cannot make vitamin B9 on its own, it must be obtained through diet or supplements.

The Connection Between Folate And Sperm Health

Sperm production requires DNA synthesis and healthy cell development. Folate supports the body's normal production of genetic material. It also participates in one-carbon metabolism, a group of biochemical reactions involved in DNA formation and even methylation. Low folate levels may affect these processes and can lead to abnormalities in sperm development. However, this does not mean that every man with fertility concerns tends to have a folate deficiency or even taking supplements will automatically improve sperm quality.

Folate can help support normal sperm production in men. Dr. Yadav says that Proper nutrition is necessary for improving reproductive health in men. Oxidative stress and nutritional deficiencies tend to affect the genetic material carried by sperm. Hence, folate's role in DNA synthesis and repair-related processes makes it biologically relevant. However, men should not consider folate a standalone treatment for male infertility. Make sure to seek help from an expert.