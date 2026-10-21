Rethink Vitamin B9, Men Need Folate For Healthy Cells And Genetics
Dr. Vishesha Yadav explains how folic acid may influence sperm quality, and when it is necessary for men to take Vitamin B9 supplements.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
Folic acid is linked to pregnancy planning, because it helps prevent neural tube defects in a developing baby. However, folate (or Vitamin B9) should also be taken by men.
Dr. Vishesha Yadav, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Thane, Mumbai tells ETV Bharat, “Folate tends to support DNA synthesis, cell division and the formation of healthy cells, along with the sperm. Since sperm carry half of the genetic material needed to create an embryo, having the recommended folate levels is necessary when it comes to male fertility.”
What Is Folic Acid?
Folic acid is the synthetic form of vitamin B9 (folate), a water-soluble vitamin that your body needs for various vital functions. Because the human body cannot make vitamin B9 on its own, it must be obtained through diet or supplements.
The Connection Between Folate And Sperm Health
- Sperm production requires DNA synthesis and healthy cell development. Folate supports the body's normal production of genetic material.
- It also participates in one-carbon metabolism, a group of biochemical reactions involved in DNA formation and even methylation.
- Low folate levels may affect these processes and can lead to abnormalities in sperm development. However, this does not mean that every man with fertility concerns tends to have a folate deficiency or even taking supplements will automatically improve sperm quality.
Folate can help support normal sperm production in men. Dr. Yadav says that Proper nutrition is necessary for improving reproductive health in men. Oxidative stress and nutritional deficiencies tend to affect the genetic material carried by sperm. Hence, folate's role in DNA synthesis and repair-related processes makes it biologically relevant. However, men should not consider folate a standalone treatment for male infertility. Make sure to seek help from an expert.
Should I Take Folic Acid Supplements?
Men preparing for fatherhood should have a balanced diet containing folate-rich foods such as green leafy vegetables, lentils, beans, peas and citrus fruits. Moreover, adequate intake of other nutrients, including zinc, vitamin B12 and antioxidants will help to improve reproductive health. Folic acid supplementation is important for men having a deficiency or certain medical conditions. Excessive folic acid can mask the signs of vitamin B12 deficiency, leading to delayed diagnosis.
Tips To Improve Sperm Health
- Maintain optimum weight
- Quit tobacco
- Limit your drinking
- Get enough deep sleep
- Exercise daily
Note: Men who find it difficult to conceive should opt for a fertility evaluation, which may include a semen analysis and assessment of relevant medical and lifestyle factors.
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