ETV Bharat / health

Men Are More Likely Than Women To Get TB, Discover London Researchers

Globally, men account for around two-thirds of people diagnosed with TB but until now, the reasons for this disparity had remained unclear. For the new study, published in eClinicalMedicine, researchers investigated whether men are more commonly affected by TB because they are more likely to be exposed to infection or because they are biologically more susceptible to developing active TB disease once infected.

The team analysed more than 22,000 people across 11 prospective cohort studies in 14 countries across Europe, Africa, Asia and South America. They found that men were more likely than women to already have a TB infection when the study began. This suggests that men had been exposed to the TB bacteria more often over their lifetime. However, when this was considered, men were not significantly more likely to develop active TB disease than women. This suggests that the main reason more men have TB is because they are more likely to catch the infection in the first place, rather than because they are more likely to become ill once infected.

Co-first author, Dr Yohhei Hamada (UCL Institute for Global Health) said: “Our findings improve our understanding of why TB disproportionately affects men and suggest that reducing inequalities in TB exposure among men may have a greater impact on narrowing the sex gap in TB burden than interventions focused solely on progression from infection to disease.”

What Is Tuberculosis?