How Culture, Conditioning, And Silence Are Destroying Men’s Health
With International Men's Day behind us, experts explain why men are most likely to be left behind in the healthcare system.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 4:52 PM IST
When we talk about crises, we usually imagine earthquakes, pandemics, political flashpoints. But men’s health (slow-moving, cumulative, culturally reinforced) might be one of the most overlooked crises of our time. It is not a crisis of biology alone but one of behaviour, belief systems, upbringing, and identity. Men, who are socially conditioned to see themselves as protectors, providers, the family’s first line of defence, are also the ones most likely to fall through the cracks of the healthcare system. Their health decline is gradual, almost invisible.
The Vanishing Patient
Walk into any clinic on a Monday morning and you’ll notice something odd: the waiting room is overwhelmingly filled with women, elderly patients, and children. Men are conspicuously missing.
Dr. Manoj A G, Consultant Physician on Practo, sees this pattern every day. He calls it the “gendered healthcare pathway.” Women, because of their reproductive health needs, form routine touchpoints with doctors early in life. They develop what he describes as an “organic connection” with the healthcare system. Says Dr. Manoj, “They return for check-ups, screenings, post-birth visits, hormonal evaluations. These interactions build familiarity and reduce fear. Men, on the other hand, drift through adulthood with no such anchors. No annual examinations. No early monitoring. No default check-ins.”
The result? Over 40% of male cancers in India are diagnosed at Stage 3 or later, when options shrink and survival chances dip.
The Sacrifice Syndrome
Every crisis has a story, and this one often begins with a familiar sentence: “I don’t have time.” The Indian Medical Association reports that 61% of Indian men postpone medical care due to work. Not fear, not lack of access... work. The more responsibility men take on, the less responsibility they take for themselves. Sociologists call this the “sacrifice syndrome”: a behaviour where self-preservation is mistaken for selfishness, and neglect is confused with duty.
Men internalise the belief that survival is an obligation, not a right. They become the family’s safety net, not realising the net frays quietly from wear and tear. This is not heroism. It’s conditioning.
The Ache That Isn’t About The Body
Some crises are visible; others are subterranean. The NIMHANS mental health dataset reveals a startling fact: 44% of men report unexplained physical pain, but very few connect it to psychological distress. Headaches attributed to “screen time,” fatigue dismissed as “long hours,” back pain chalked up to “age.” Rarely does anyone pause to ask: What if this hurt isn’t physical at all?
Dr. Manoj sees this in his clinic daily. “When men come to me with headaches or exhaustion, I often find emotional distress underneath. But stigma keeps them from seeking help,” he explains. Men’s mental health issues don’t erupt... they leak. They seep into the body, disguising themselves as something more socially acceptable: a bodily ache instead of emotional unraveling.
Fear of Labels
There is another force keeping men away from help; one less spoken about, but immensely powerful. Sajeev Nair, Founder of Vieroots Wellness Solutions, calls it the fear of the tag. Men would rather ignore symptoms than be officially classified as: “diabetic,” “cardiac patient,” “hypertensive.” A diagnosis feels like a loss of identity. A rupture in the self-image they’ve been trained to uphold. Women routinely monitor their health to stay functional; men avoid monitoring to stay invincible. Yet biology, indifferent to ego, continues its work. Men are more prone to heart disease, especially before middle age. Add hard work, late hours, stress snacking, sports binges, alcohol, and tobacco, and the risk compounds dramatically.
Many wives know this instinctively. Ask them, and most will say the same thing: “No matter how much I remind him, he won’t take his health seriously.”
Tips For Men
Here are the nudges that can change the arc of men’s health:
1. Know Your Numbers
Blood pressure. Blood sugar. Cholesterol. These three metrics can predict nearly every major lifestyle disease. Tracking them regularly is the simplest way to catch danger early.
2. Tie Check-Ups to Milestones
No one forgets Diwali, birthdays, or the World Cup finals. Make these natural reminders:
“Every birthday, I get a full-body check-up.”
“Every Independence Day, I track my sugar.”
Habits stick when paired with sticky dates.
3. Speak Up When Something Hurts
A headache may not be a headache. Fatigue may not be tiredness. Pain is often a messenger carrying emotional cargo. Talking sooner prevents escalation later.
