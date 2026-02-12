ETV Bharat / health

India’s Medical Devices Industry Likely To Grow 3 Times To $50 billion By 2030: Rubix Industry Insights

There will be demand for mass-use devices and advanced solutions for specialised care ( ETV Bharat )

India’s medical devices industry is witnessing a robust growth on the back of various government initiatives and rising investments, says Rubix Industry Insights. The study assumes greater significance in the light of the Union Budget-FY27’s renewed focus on bio-pharma research in the country.

Valued at $15.2 billion in 2025, the industry is projected to reach $50.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 26.9%. Currently, India ranks fourth in the medical devices market in Asia and among the top 20 globally. According to the report, growth is being propelled by government initiatives such as National Medical Devices Policy (NMDP), Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, Scheme for Promotion of Medical Devices Parks, and MedTech Mitra.

The report highlights that rising income levels, expanding health insurance penetration, increasing healthcare infrastructure and the growth of medical tourism, are boosting demand for both affordable mass-use devices and advanced solutions for specialised care.