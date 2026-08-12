Medical Device Bodies Raise Alarm Over Criminalisation Of Technical Lapses
The groups argue that medical devices are fundamentally different from medicines and should not be regulated through a largely pharma-focused framework.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 12:12 PM IST
Eleven organisations representing medical device manufacturers, traders, hospitals, healthcare providers, clinicians and patient groups have urged the Union Health Minister, Jagat Prakash Nadda, to reconsider the Draft Drugs, Medical Devices & Cosmetics Bill, 2026. The groups argue that medical devices are fundamentally different from medicines and should not be regulated through a largely pharma-focused framework. They are calling for a separate Medical Devices Act and an independent regulator.
The Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD) has cautioned that the approach being taken can lead to higher compliance burdens, discourage investment and innovation, especially by smaller firms, and in the end add to healthcare costs.
A medicine and a medical device may be used to treat or manage a health condition, but they work differently. A medicine works through its chemical or biological action. A medical device, on the other hand, is an engineering product. It could be a surgical instrument, implant, diagnostic device or software-based medical technology. The associations say the proposed Bill does not sufficiently recognise these differences and continues to use several terms and regulatory approaches designed for pharmaceuticals.
Prof Bejon Kumar Misra, Founder, Patient Safety and Access Initiative of India Foundation, said, “Medical devices are engineering products, not pharmaceuticals. India must adopt smarter, risk‐proportionate regulation that safeguards patients while fostering innovation and urge a dedicated Medical Devices Act.”
Industry Raises Concerns About Criminal Penalties
One of the biggest concerns is the proposed criminalisation of certain technical and compliance-related mistakes. The groups say the draft Bill could impose one to seven years of imprisonment for issues such as labelling, documentation and licensing-related lapses. They argue that technical or administrative errors should generally be handled through proportionate regulatory or administrative action, rather than automatically becoming criminal offences. They also worry about more powers for inspectors, including on arrests and stopping operations. The associations say this could bring uncertainty and make companies more reluctant to invest in the sector.
“Retaining medical devices under the same law as Drugs will create complex compliance requirements, particularly for MSMEs, potentially hurting competition, innovation and increasing healthcare costs. We urge the Government to establish a separate Act with an independent regulator,” said Puneet Bhasin, President, Surgical Manufacturers & Traders Association (SMTA).
Industry Wants An Independent Medical Devices Regulator
Another major demand is the creation of a dedicated National Medical Devices Regulatory Authority. The associations argue that medical devices need regulators with expertise in engineering, biomedical technology, clinical applications and patient safety. They point out that important areas of device regulation, including biocompatibility, usability engineering and medical software safety, require technical expertise that is different from pharmaceutical regulation. Standards such as ISO 10993 for biocompatibility, IEC 62366 for usability engineering and IEC 62304 for medical software lifecycle safety have therefore been highlighted in the letter as important considerations.
Not All Medical Devices Carry Same Risk
The groups are also asking for a risk-based approach. A low-risk device and a high-risk implant do not pose the same potential danger to a patient. Yet, according to the associations, the draft Bill applies a broadly similar punitive framework across different categories of devices. They argue that regulation should become stricter as the potential risk to patients increases, rather than treating every device in the same way.
The demand for a separate medical devices law is not new. The associations point to Parliamentary Standing Committee Reports 138 and 146, which recommended a separate law and department for medical devices. They also cite NITI Aayog's 2019 Draft Medical Devices Bill, which proposed a regulatory framework designed specifically around the engineering and technological nature of medical devices. The groups say the approach is also consistent with international principles promoted by the World Health Organization (WHO), which emphasise risk management, safety throughout a product's lifecycle and shared responsibility among manufacturers, regulators and healthcare providers.
Why Does This Matter For Patients?
At first glance, this may sound like an industry argument about regulations and paperwork. But there is a patient angle too. Medical devices are becoming increasingly important in modern healthcare, from diagnostic equipment and implants to surgical technologies and software-driven devices. The industry argues that excessive or inappropriate regulation could make it harder for companies to develop new products or bring them to India. Higher compliance costs could also be passed on through higher healthcare costs. At the same time, regulation has to protect patients. The challenge, therefore, is finding the balance between strong safety standards and rules that allow responsible innovation.
What Are the Associations Asking For?
The 11 organisations have made two key requests:
- They want the government to create a new expert committee that includes specialists from engineering, biomedical science, clinical care and patient safety.
- They want India to introduce a separate Medical Devices Act, drawing on regulatory approaches such as the EU Medical Device Regulation, US FDA framework, International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF) principles and NITI Aayog's 2019 draft.
The groups argue that a dedicated Medical Devices Act could provide that balance by recognising that a pacemaker, diagnostic machine or medical software cannot always be regulated in exactly the same way as a tablet or injection.
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