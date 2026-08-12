ETV Bharat / health

Medical Device Bodies Raise Alarm Over Criminalisation Of Technical Lapses

Eleven organisations representing medical device manufacturers, traders, hospitals, healthcare providers, clinicians and patient groups have urged the Union Health Minister, Jagat Prakash Nadda, to reconsider the Draft Drugs, Medical Devices & Cosmetics Bill, 2026. The groups argue that medical devices are fundamentally different from medicines and should not be regulated through a largely pharma-focused framework. They are calling for a separate Medical Devices Act and an independent regulator.

The Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD) has cautioned that the approach being taken can lead to higher compliance burdens, discourage investment and innovation, especially by smaller firms, and in the end add to healthcare costs.

A medicine and a medical device may be used to treat or manage a health condition, but they work differently. A medicine works through its chemical or biological action. A medical device, on the other hand, is an engineering product. It could be a surgical instrument, implant, diagnostic device or software-based medical technology. The associations say the proposed Bill does not sufficiently recognise these differences and continues to use several terms and regulatory approaches designed for pharmaceuticals.

Prof Bejon Kumar Misra, Founder, Patient Safety and Access Initiative of India Foundation, said, “Medical devices are engineering products, not pharmaceuticals. India must adopt smarter, risk‐proportionate regulation that safeguards patients while fostering innovation and urge a dedicated Medical Devices Act.”

Industry Raises Concerns About Criminal Penalties

One of the biggest concerns is the proposed criminalisation of certain technical and compliance-related mistakes. The groups say the draft Bill could impose one to seven years of imprisonment for issues such as labelling, documentation and licensing-related lapses. They argue that technical or administrative errors should generally be handled through proportionate regulatory or administrative action, rather than automatically becoming criminal offences. They also worry about more powers for inspectors, including on arrests and stopping operations. The associations say this could bring uncertainty and make companies more reluctant to invest in the sector.

“Retaining medical devices under the same law as Drugs will create complex compliance requirements, particularly for MSMEs, potentially hurting competition, innovation and increasing healthcare costs. We urge the Government to establish a separate Act with an independent regulator,” said Puneet Bhasin, President, Surgical Manufacturers & Traders Association (SMTA).

Industry Wants An Independent Medical Devices Regulator