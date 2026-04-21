ETV Bharat / health

Measles And Rubella Outbreak In Bangladesh, With Meghalaya On Alert | Find Out What Are The Serious Health Complications Of Measles

An outbreak of Measles and Rubella is currently spreading in Bangladesh, raising concerns in neighbouring states of India. Since March, more than 100 people have died due to measles-related complications in the country. Because of the rising cases, the government of Meghalaya has increased health surveillance, especially in the border district of West Jaintia Hills. After reports of more than 118 deaths and thousands of suspected cases in Bangladesh, authorities have strengthened monitoring in border areas and asked residents to report symptoms such as fever and skin rashes immediately.

As of April 19, 2026, Bangladesh has reported more than 3,443 confirmed measles cases and around 23,600 suspected cases. In response to the outbreak, vaccination efforts have been intensified. More than 1.9 million children in Bangladesh have already received the measles-rubella vaccine.

Health authorities in Meghalaya are also focusing on vaccination in villages near the border. The district administration of West Jaintia Hills held special monitoring and preparedness meetings in April 2026 in collaboration with the World Health Organization. The main goal of these meetings was to prevent the risk of cross-border transmission and strengthen preparedness after the surge in measles and rubella cases in Bangladesh. Health officials are urging parents to ensure that children receive their MR (Measles-Rubella) vaccine doses on time and have increased monitoring in border areas. So far, no serious cases have been reported in Meghalaya, but precautionary steps are being taken.

Measles can lead to several serious health complications (Getty Images)

What Is Measles?

Measles is a highly contagious viral infection caused by a virus from the paramyxovirus family. The virus spreads easily through coughing, sneezing, close contact, or sharing food and drinks with an infected person. It primarily infects the throat and nose and can spread to the respiratory system, lungs, skin, and other parts of the body.

Measles can be particularly dangerous for pregnant women, as it may harm the unborn baby. The disease also poses a higher risk to malnourished children and people with weak immune systems. Children and pregnant women who have not received the measles vaccine are especially vulnerable to infection. Before the measles vaccine became widely available in 1963, outbreaks occurred every two to three years around the world. At that time, about 2.6 million people died each year from measles-related complications, according to data from the World Health Organization.

Symptoms of Measles

Symptoms usually appear 7 to 14 days after exposure to the virus. If not treated or monitored in time, the condition can become serious. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, common symptoms include:

Early Symptoms (7-14 Days After Infection)