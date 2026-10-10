ETV Bharat / health

Measles Cases Top 4,000 In The US: Learn The Warning Signs And How To Protect Yourself

A disease we have known how to prevent for decades is making headlines again. The United States has recorded 4,080 confirmed measles cases so far in 2026, according to the news report citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That is already far above the 2,289 cases recorded in all of 2025, which had been the country's highest annual total in three decades.

According to the CDC figures in the report, 95% of patients this year were unvaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status. Around 2% had received one dose of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, and another 2% had received two doses. Pennsylvania alone has reported more than 1,000 cases this year and five measles-associated deaths, according to its health department.

What Makes Measles So Contagious?

Measles is caused by a virus that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes or breathes. It is exceptionally contagious.

Dr. Archana Pate, Consultant in Internal Medicine at Fortis Hospital, Kalyan, says, “At least 90% of people who are exposed and have no immunity may become infected. The virus has an estimated basic reproduction number of 12-18 in a population with no immunity, meaning one infected person could infect 12-18 others on average under those conditions.”

The practical consequence is that measles can spread rapidly when vaccination coverage falls and groups of susceptible people come into contact with an infected person. Missed vaccinations, vaccine refusal, travel and delayed diagnosis can all contribute to outbreaks.

The current US figures illustrate the scale of the problem. The CDC reported 4,080 confirmed cases as of October 8, 2026, compared with 2,289 in the whole of 2025. It also reported that 414 patients had been hospitalised this year.

How Do You Recognize Measles?

Measles symptoms usually develop around 7 to 14 days after infection, although this can vary. The disease usually starts with a high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. Some people get tiny white spots inside the mouth called Koplik spots before the characteristic rash appears. The rash usually appears first on the face and then spreads down over the body. However, not every patient shows all of the symptoms, and a rash alone cannot be used to diagnose measles.