Maternal Sepsis Week 2026: Small Precautions That Can Protect Mother and Baby's Health And Life, According To A Gynaec
Pregnancy and childbirth place tremendous stress on a woman’s body. Even an untreated infection can spiral into something serious called maternal sepsis.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
We celebrate baby showers, obsess over nursery colours, and spend hours debating names. But very few people sit down with expecting mothers and say, “Do you know infections during pregnancy can become dangerous if ignored?” That is exactly why you should pay heed to Maternal Sepsis Week, observed from May 10 to 16 this year.
Becoming a mother is magical, yes. But it is also physically demanding. Pregnancy and childbirth place tremendous stress on a woman’s body. In that vulnerable period, even an untreated infection can spiral into something serious called maternal sepsis.
What Exactly Is Maternal Sepsis?
Says Dr. Kekin Gala, Gynecologist at Apollo Spectra Hospital in Mumbai, “Maternal sepsis is a severe condition caused by infections during pregnancy, childbirth, after delivery, or even after a miscarriage, where the body reacts aggressively to the infection. However, not enough people know about it.”
When most people hear the word “sepsis,” they imagine something rare or dramatic. But Dr. Gala informs ETV Bharat that maternal sepsis can begin with a urinary tract infection left untreated, a wound that doesn’t heal properly after a C-section, poor hygiene during delivery, even retained pregnancy tissue after miscarriage. The danger lies in how quickly it can escalate. “If it's not treated in time, maternal sepsis can lead to organ failure, heavy bleeding, breathing problems, shock, and in severe cases, can take both the mother and the baby's life.”
Can It Be Prevented?
The good news is that, maternal sepsis can be prevented. Dr. Gala says one of the simplest yet most powerful habits is regular handwashing. “Pregnant women should wash their hands regularly, especially before meals and after touching shared surfaces,” she says. Food hygiene matters too. That roadside pani puri craving? Maybe save it for later. Eating freshly cooked food and drinking safe, clean water can reduce the risk of food-borne infections that may complicate pregnancy.
There is the one thing many people skip because they feel “everything seems fine”: antenatal check-ups. Indians love postponing doctor visits. We convince ourselves that if there’s no pain, there’s no problem. But pregnancy does not work like that. “Regular antenatal check-ups help identify problems such as urinary tract infections, vaginal infections, fever, or high blood sugar early before they become serious,” says Dr. Gala.
Then comes childbirth. Oddly enough, once the baby arrives, attention shifts completely to the newborn. Suddenly, everyone asks, “Has the baby fed?” Meanwhile, the mother is sitting there with stitches, exhaustion, hormones in chaos, and often very little attention paid to her recovery. Dr. Gala says that post-delivery care matters a lot.
Post-Delivery Care
For women who have had a C-section or episiotomy, proper wound care becomes crucial. Dr. Gala stresses the importance of keeping the wound area clean and dry. Fever, redness around stitches, foul-smelling discharge, severe abdominal pain, or unusual weakness should never be ignored.
- Don’t try to treat any symptoms on your own.
- Breast care and maintaining cleanliness while breastfeeding are necessary to prevent infections.
- Mothers should eat a nutritious diet after the delivery to boost immunity and recover properly.
- They should rest enough, as much as their body needs.
Maternal sepsis is not something to panic about, but it is definitely something to understand. Pregnancy is already one of life’s bravest journeys. No mother should have to fight a preventable infection on top of everything else. So during Maternal Sepsis Week, perhaps the best gift we can give expecting and new mothers is not more advice about baby names or nursery colours. It is awareness.
References:
- https://obgyn.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/1471-0528.18009
- https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/1753495X14522784
Also read:
- Maternal Infections In Early Pregnancy May Influence Autism Risk In Children
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- Explained: Causes Of The Rising Infertility Rates In Urban Indian Couples, According To Specialists
- Miscarriages Usually Happen Due To Biological Reasons That Are Outside A Woman’s Control, Says Gynaecologist