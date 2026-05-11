ETV Bharat / health

Maternal Sepsis Week 2026: Small Precautions That Can Protect Mother and Baby's Health And Life, According To A Gynaec

Untreated Maternal Sepsis can lead to organ failure, heavy bleeding and a host of other serious problems for both, mother and baby ( Getty Images )

We celebrate baby showers, obsess over nursery colours, and spend hours debating names. But very few people sit down with expecting mothers and say, “Do you know infections during pregnancy can become dangerous if ignored?” That is exactly why you should pay heed to Maternal Sepsis Week, observed from May 10 to 16 this year.

Becoming a mother is magical, yes. But it is also physically demanding. Pregnancy and childbirth place tremendous stress on a woman’s body. In that vulnerable period, even an untreated infection can spiral into something serious called maternal sepsis.

What Exactly Is Maternal Sepsis?

Says Dr. Kekin Gala, Gynecologist at Apollo Spectra Hospital in Mumbai, “Maternal sepsis is a severe condition caused by infections during pregnancy, childbirth, after delivery, or even after a miscarriage, where the body reacts aggressively to the infection. However, not enough people know about it.”

When most people hear the word “sepsis,” they imagine something rare or dramatic. But Dr. Gala informs ETV Bharat that maternal sepsis can begin with a urinary tract infection left untreated, a wound that doesn’t heal properly after a C-section, poor hygiene during delivery, even retained pregnancy tissue after miscarriage. The danger lies in how quickly it can escalate. “If it's not treated in time, maternal sepsis can lead to organ failure, heavy bleeding, breathing problems, shock, and in severe cases, can take both the mother and the baby's life.”

Can It Be Prevented?