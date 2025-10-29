ETV Bharat / health

Post-Festive Mask Dos and Don’ts: Simple Hygienic Habits For Pollution Defence

Understanding of the proper usage of face masks is the key to providing meaningful protection in the post-festival haze.

Man wearing a black face mask
Keep these things in mind while using a mask to face the post-festive pollution (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Health Team

Published : October 29, 2025 at 1:00 PM IST

After the festivities of Diwali fade, and farmers burn their stubble to prepare for the new crop cycle, air pollution engulfs the skies of North India. This is the most pressing concern affecting both rural and urban areas of Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab, especially during October and November. Dust, smoke, and other pollutants, when in contact with human bodies, can cause chronic respiratory disorders and health issues.

During such peak pollution periods, masks serve as a frontline defence. However, the practice shouldn’t be restricted to just covering your nose and mouth. A sound understanding of proper usage of masks, followed by related hygiene practices, is the key to providing meaningful protection. For example, a BIS-approved FFP2 S Savlon Mask protects from viruses, bacteria, dust particles, allergens and pollen (>= 0.3 micron), and provides 95% protection from particle aerosols >= 0.3 micron. These masks have electrostatically charged melt-blown filters and hence, provide advanced filtration compared to ordinary masks. They ensure maximum protection, provided the wearer practices some rigorous dos and don’ts while handling them.

Here are the simple dos and don'ts to follow in the post-festive haze.

Correct Mask Practices For Overall Protection

  • Wash your hands before and after handling masks. This is the simplest way to prevent the transfer of germs and other dust residue that may be on the mask.
  • Wear masks specially in crowded areas. Crowded areas usually have very high concentrations of pollution stored around them. Hence, wear masks whenever you pass through a traffic-heavy or industrial area.

Common Mistakes To Avoid

  • Don’t touch the mask while wearing it. Frequently touching masks will end up transferring pollutants and oils from hands onto their surface, compromising the masks’ effectiveness.
  • Don’t wear masks below the nose, Wearing the mask below the nose keeps the respiratory tract exposed to unfiltered polluted air, defeating the purpose of its usage.
  • Don’t leave masks hanging on the body. Masks hanging loose on your necks, or wrists can still collect dust particles, hampering their protection capabilities.
  • Don’t share masks. This is an extremely unhygienic practice that may cause cross-contamination and damage their fit.

Pairing mindful mask usage with effective hygiene practices, strengthens your defence against pollution. Always remove a mask by holding the ear loops or ties, as this helps prevent contamination of the filtration surface. Practising simple and consistent actions will not only improve respiratory health but will also help the whole community at large to negate the effects of pollution and ensure a safer living environment.

