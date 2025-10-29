ETV Bharat / health

Post-Festive Mask Dos and Don’ts: Simple Hygienic Habits For Pollution Defence

After the festivities of Diwali fade, and farmers burn their stubble to prepare for the new crop cycle, air pollution engulfs the skies of North India. This is the most pressing concern affecting both rural and urban areas of Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab, especially during October and November. Dust, smoke, and other pollutants, when in contact with human bodies, can cause chronic respiratory disorders and health issues.

During such peak pollution periods, masks serve as a frontline defence. However, the practice shouldn’t be restricted to just covering your nose and mouth. A sound understanding of proper usage of masks, followed by related hygiene practices, is the key to providing meaningful protection. For example, a BIS-approved FFP2 S Savlon Mask protects from viruses, bacteria, dust particles, allergens and pollen (>= 0.3 micron), and provides 95% protection from particle aerosols >= 0.3 micron. These masks have electrostatically charged melt-blown filters and hence, provide advanced filtration compared to ordinary masks. They ensure maximum protection, provided the wearer practices some rigorous dos and don’ts while handling them.

Here are the simple dos and don'ts to follow in the post-festive haze.

Correct Mask Practices For Overall Protection