Mandi Doctors Set National Record by Removing 5.21-kg Uterine Fibroid Through Laparoscopic Surgery

Mandi: Doctors in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi successfully removed a massive 5.21 kg fibroid from a woman's uterus using a purely laparoscopic technique. The surgery was performed by senior gynaecologist and advanced laparoscopic surgeon Dr Uday Bhanu Rana, along with his expert team. The procedure took around two-and-a-half to three hours and was considered extremely challenging due to the size and weight of the fibroid.

According to doctors, the largest fibroid removed laparoscopically in India earlier weighed around 4.5 kg. The successful removal of a 5.21-kg fibroid has therefore set a new national record. Medical experts believe this surgery could also be counted among the largest and most complex fibroid removals performed globally using a purely laparoscopic approach.

Explaining the challenges involved, Dr Rana said controlling blood loss, protecting surrounding organs, and ensuring a smooth recovery were the biggest concerns in such cases. "With advanced equipment, precise planning, and an experienced team, the surgery was completed successfully. The patient is stable and recovering well," he said.

Health experts said the surgery shows that world-class medical facilities and complex procedures are now possible in smaller towns and hilly regions. They added that this success will encourage other health experts to opt for minimally invasive surgeries, which will cause less pain, fewer complications, and faster recovery.