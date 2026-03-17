ETV Bharat / health

Pollution Bias In India Emerging As Key Factor To Male Infertility, Linked To 11% Sperm DNA Damage: Study

A comprehensive study by Indira IVF has identified a direct correlation between rising atmospheric toxicity and male infertility, revealing that men living in highly polluted regions (AQI >151) experience an 11% decrease in normal sperm integrity compared to those in cleaner environments.

The research paper, titled 'Evaluating the impact of environmental pollution on sperm DNA Fragmentation: A retrospective cohort analysis,' highlights that as the Air Quality Index (AQI) escalates in industrialised cities, there is a corresponding “boom” in male infertility. The study introduces the concept of “pollution bias”, highlighting that worsening air quality is linked to higher levels of abnormal sperm and a steady decline in normal sperm counts.

To ensure high diagnostic standards, the study followed World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations. The analysis showed that in areas with lower pollution (AQI 50–100), 69.3% of sperm samples were normal, while 30.7% were abnormal. As air pollution increased, normal sperm levels fell. In moderately polluted regions (AQI 101–150), there was an 8.8% drop in normal sperm compared to cleaner areas. The decline was greater in highly polluted zones (AQI above 151), where normal sperm levels decreased by 11%. Overall, the data shows a clear link between worsening air quality and declining sperm DNA health, particularly in regions with moderate to high pollution levels.

Gynaecologist Dr. Kshitiz Murdia, CEO & Whole-Time Director, Indira IVF Hospital Limited, said, “The implications of these findings extend beyond challenges related to conception. Prolonged exposure to environmental toxins can affect sperm DNA integrity, which may also have a bearing on foetal development, placing air pollution within a wider reproductive and developmental health context. In this study, patients were categorised based on sperm DNA fragmentation scores, with normal defined as less than 25% fragmentation and abnormal as greater than 25%, allowing us to closely assess how varying air quality levels impact sperm chromosome integrity. Our observations suggest that rising air pollution levels can serve as a reliable indicator for disturbed sperm DNA fragmentation, significantly impacting Sperm DNA integrity, particularly in high-pollution urban centres.”