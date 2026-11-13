ETV Bharat / health

What Men Need To Know After A Major Update To Prostate Cancer Guidelines

This 1974 microscope file image made available by the CDCP shows changes in cells indicative of adenocarcinoma of the prostate ( AP Photo )

Middle-aged men should undergo regular screening for prostate cancer, the American Cancer Society said Thursday in a major change to its guidelines. The screening involves a simple blood test, and men at average risk of getting prostate cancer should receive that PSA test every two years between the ages of 50 and 69, the Society advised. Men at high risk, including Black men and men with a strong family history of prostate cancer, should get yearly PSA checks and start earlier, at age 45.

Thursday's guideline update marks a shift in thinking about routine blood tests for PSA (prostate-specific antigen). Since 2010, the Society has recommended that men at average risk talk with their doctors about whether and how often to get PSA tests. That's a protein produced by both normal and cancerous prostate cells, meaning a high level might signal a tumour but it could also be from a benign enlarged prostate or a temporary spike from vigorous exercise.

Catching Prostate Cancer Early Without Overtreating Prostate cancer is highly survivable if caught early, but widespread PSA testing in the past was blamed for overtreatment of slow-growing tumours and unnecessary follow-up testing in men who didn't have cancer. Also read: Prostate Cancer Can Be Kept In Check With Early Detection And Timely Treatment: Urologist The updated advice comes after advances in understanding how regular PSA testing can help catch prostate cancer before it spreads and becomes harder to treat, as well as how to reduce potential harms from screening, according to the Society. That includes steps such as repeating a PSA test to be sure it's really high or adding an MRI scan to help identify who needs a biopsy, as well as monitoring rather than aggressively treating low-risk tumours. A prostate cancer specialist not involved with the guideline said the change will be especially helpful for primary care doctors who introduce cancer screenings to patients but may be less familiar with the complexities. "This has taken ambiguity out of it. They are basically saying, 'Do it,'" said Dr. Ash Tewari, who leads the urology department at Mount Sinai's Icahn School of Medicine in New York. "This guideline will only make things easier for men and hopefully it will have more grandfathers eating dinner with their family 10 years from now." Talk With Your Doctor About Your Risk