ETV Bharat / health

A 2,841% Markup? Maharashtra FDA Seeks Price Controls On Hospital Consumables, Other States To Follow

The FDA studied hospital consumables and found large gaps between purchase prices and MRPs. A Medifusion IV set was being purchased for Rs 11.05, while its MRP was Rs 325. Mundhe described the difference as a 2,841% margin. A Lifelong Meditech 10 ml syringe cost Rs 6.75 at procurement but carried an MRP of Rs 57.20, representing a difference of roughly 747%. Nebulisers and oxygen masks purchased for around Rs 40 to Rs 45 were sold at MRPs ranging from Rs 650 to Rs 715. That translates into differences of approximately 1,300% to 1,600%.

The newspaper reviewed the communication sent by Mundhe to the Department of Pharmaceuticals and the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA). The products examined were not exotic pieces of medical technology. They included the things hospitals use every day: IV infusion sets, syringes, nebulisers, oxygen masks and catheters.

In an interview to a leading news website, Mundhe said, “Pricing is one of the major issues from a citizen’s point of view. Some essential drugs are regulated only through MRP declaration, without real price control.” According to a report by a financial newspaper, the survey found markups of as much as 2,841% between procurement prices and declared MRPs in some cases.

That is the concern Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has asked the Centre to examine. Following a state survey of commonly used hospital consumables, Mundhe has sought a review of the pricing structure and proposed measures including trade-margin caps and structured price monitoring for essential medical devices.

There is a useful trick for understanding a complicated pricing story: stop looking at percentages and look at the actual rupees. An IV infusion set purchased by a private hospital for Rs 11.05 can carry an MRP of Rs 325. A 10 ml syringe purchased for Rs 6.75 can be sold with an MRP of Rs 57.20. Suddenly, the issue of “pricing gaps” becomes something that could appear on a hospital bill.

Hospital pricing can include distribution, storage, handling, administrative costs and other expenses. However, that distinction does not make the underlying question disappear. If a patient cannot know what a hospital paid for a device, how can that patient judge whether the amount being charged is reasonable?

That is precisely where Mundhe says the issue moves beyond pricing and becomes a “patient-protection issue”. Think about how patients encounter medical consumables. They usually do not walk into a hospital and comparison-shop for a catheter. They are admitted because they are sick. An IV set is attached. A syringe is used. An oxygen mask may be required. A catheter may become necessary.

The decision is being made in a setting where urgency matters more than price discovery. In an ordinary purchase, a consumer can compare prices, reject one seller and look for another. In a hospital, the consumer may not even know which brand is being used, what the hospital paid for it, or what alternatives exist. This is why pricing transparency matters differently in healthcare.

Mundhe has asked the central authorities to consider bringing primary hospital devices and consumables under Section 4 of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, which would allow them to be brought under direct price regulation. He has also proposed guidelines governing the difference between trade procurement costs and declared MRPs.

What is the NPPA looking at?

The NPPA is now examining whether manufacturers and intermediaries are adding substantial margins before products reach patients. The regulator is comparing company filings and internal price lists with the Maharashtra survey, the officials said. Maharashtra may not be the only state raising the issue. According to the report, the NPPA has received similar representations from drug-control authorities in Punjab, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

India's medical-device pricing system is not starting from zero. Under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, the NPPA fixes ceiling prices for scheduled formulations and specified medical devices. For non-scheduled products, Paragraph 20 provides a different kind of protection: manufacturers cannot increase the MRP by more than 10% over a 12-month period. But there is a crucial difference between controlling how quickly a price can rise and controlling the size of the original gap.

The government has previously used direct price controls for products such as coronary stents and knee implant systems. During the Covid-19 pandemic, it also used trade-margin rationalisation for oxygen concentrators and several commonly used medical devices. Mundhe's proposal effectively asks whether some hospital consumables deserve similar scrutiny.