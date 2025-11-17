ETV Bharat / health

Madhya Pradesh Tribal Herbal Remedies Show Promise Against Cancer, Say Researchers

Bhopal: In Madhya Pradesh’s tribal belts, traditional healers have been treating serious illnesses with herbs that do not exist in any Ayurvedic scripture. Their knowledge, passed on to them silently across generations, is now opening new doors for modern medicine. In fact, with the help of tribal communities in Dindori, researchers at Bhopal’s Pandit Khushilal Sharma Government Ayurveda College and Institute have identified a little-known plant showing remarkable potential against blood cancer and oral cancer.

For years, tribal healers in Dindori have been using a three-leaf shrub to treat ulcers. Its botanical name, Flemingia macrophylla, was known only to a handful of botanists. But after a systematic study of traditional medicines in Balaghat, Anuppur, Dindori, and Shahdol districts, researchers have to come up with some big findings.

Dr. Anjali Jain of Pandit Khushilal Ayurvedic Institute explains, "This plant grows as a small shrub only in the rainy season. We did some lab tests on rats which showed that its leaves and stem contain properties effective in treating blood cancer and oral cancer. It is currently found only in the forested areas of Shahdol, and efforts should be made to cultivate it in other regions.”

Another traditional herb long used by tribal communities is the Ghamra (called Tridax procumbens) which is proving scientifically that indigenous knowledge is far ahead of textbooks. “It accelerates healing of wounds and improves tissue quality,” Dr. Jain says, adding, that animal trials have shown excellent results, and human studies are underway.

In rural areas, a thorny pod that commonly clings to the fur of grazing animals has also caught researchers’ attention. Known scientifically as Xanthium stumarium, it has been used by tribal healers to cure urinary diseases.

Explaining about it, Dr. Jain states that the entire plant was tested. "We tested all the parts from leaves to roots on patients after successful animal studies. There were no signs of toxicity even in higher doses. Early research also suggests that the plant is helpful in treating paralysis, and further studies being carried out will throw more light on the healing power.”

According to Dr. Umesh Shukla, Principal of the institute, scientists are moving towards documentation and scientific validation. “In four districts, Balaghat, Anuppur, Dindori and Shahdol, we have identified 36 medicinal plants used by tribal communities. These plants are not mentioned in any Ayurvedic scripture,” he says.

With support from pharma labs and analytical chemistry teams, monograms for 24 medicinal plants have already been prepared. These monograms document each plant’s local name, botanical name, family, traditional uses, and pharmacological findings.

Dr. Shukla further explains that unless clinical trials of all the plants are over, we cannot submit a report. "Three more plants are under trial. After completing all reports, we will submit our findings to the Government of India and to the Association of Physicians of India, Ghaziabad, so that these plants can be included in Ayurvedic textbooks,” he adds.