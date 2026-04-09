MP Researcher Develops Smart Drug Delivery System That Targets Breast Cancer Cells Without Chemotherapy Side Effects
Research scholar Harshita Singhai from Madhya Pradesh has developed an innovative drug delivery system designed specifically for Breast Cancer treatment.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST
A promising new research project from Dr. Harisingh Gour University could lead to a safer and more precise way of treating breast cancer. Research scholar Harshita Singhai from the university’s Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences has developed an innovative drug delivery system designed specifically for Breast Cancer treatment. Unlike conventional therapies, which often harm both cancerous and healthy cells, this new system is designed to deliver medicine directly to cancer cells while leaving the rest of the body largely unaffected. This could significantly reduce the harmful side effects commonly associated with Chemotherapy.
The Problem With Traditional Chemotherapy
Traditional chemotherapy drugs travel throughout the entire body once administered. While they are effective at killing cancer cells, they also affect healthy cells and tissues. This widespread impact often causes severe side effects, including fatigue, nausea, hair loss, and damage to organs. Many patients take months or even years to recover from these effects after treatment ends. Because chemotherapy spreads throughout the body, it cannot always distinguish between harmful cancer cells and normal healthy cells. Researchers around the world have therefore been searching for more targeted approaches to cancer treatment.
Harshita Singhai’s research focuses on a technology known as a Stimuli Responsive Co-Loaded Liposomal Drug Delivery System. In simpler terms, it is a smart drug delivery mechanism that acts like a guided transport system for cancer medicines. The system uses liposomes, tiny microscopic carriers that act like protective capsules. These capsules carry the cancer-fighting drugs safely through the body until they reach the tumour. Once the liposomes reach the tumour environment, they release the medicine directly where it is needed. Because the drug is released only at the tumour site, the surrounding healthy tissues are far less likely to be affected.
How the Technology Works
According to Umesh K. Patil, head of the Pharmaceutical Sciences Department and research guide for the project, the technology functions like a “guided missile” for medicine. Traditional chemotherapy circulates through the bloodstream and spreads everywhere. In contrast, this new delivery system transports the drug inside a protective liposomal shell and directs it toward the cancer tumour.
The system is designed to detect specific signals found in tumour environments. One such signal is Hypoxia, a condition in which oxygen levels are unusually low. Many tumours create hypoxic environments due to their rapid and uncontrolled growth. The liposomal carriers recognize this signal and release the medicine precisely in those low-oxygen regions where cancer cells are present. This targeted release increases the effectiveness of the treatment while reducing harm to healthy tissues.
Safer Future For Cancer Patients
If successfully developed for clinical use, such targeted drug delivery systems could transform how breast cancer is treated. Instead of exposing the entire body to powerful chemotherapy drugs, doctors may be able to deliver medicines directly to tumours with far greater precision.
This would not only improve treatment outcomes but also greatly reduce the physical and emotional burden experienced by patients during cancer therapy. For many patients, the fear of chemotherapy side effects can be as distressing as the disease itself. Technologies like this offer hope for treatments that are both effective and gentler on the body.
Harshita Singhai’s work has already received national recognition. Her research was awarded first place in the Pharmaceutical Sciences category at the 41st MP Young Scientist Congress, organised by the Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology in Bhopal. The conference aims to encourage young scientists working on impactful research projects. Singhai credits her achievement to the support and guidance of her mentors, including Prof. Sanjay Jain, Prof. Umesh K. Patil, and Assistant Professor Prashant Kesharwani, along with the encouragement of her parents.
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