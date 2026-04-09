ETV Bharat / health

MP Researcher Develops Smart Drug Delivery System That Targets Breast Cancer Cells Without Chemotherapy Side Effects

A promising new research project from Dr. Harisingh Gour University could lead to a safer and more precise way of treating breast cancer. Research scholar Harshita Singhai from the university’s Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences has developed an innovative drug delivery system designed specifically for Breast Cancer treatment. Unlike conventional therapies, which often harm both cancerous and healthy cells, this new system is designed to deliver medicine directly to cancer cells while leaving the rest of the body largely unaffected. This could significantly reduce the harmful side effects commonly associated with Chemotherapy.

The Problem With Traditional Chemotherapy

Traditional chemotherapy drugs travel throughout the entire body once administered. While they are effective at killing cancer cells, they also affect healthy cells and tissues. This widespread impact often causes severe side effects, including fatigue, nausea, hair loss, and damage to organs. Many patients take months or even years to recover from these effects after treatment ends. Because chemotherapy spreads throughout the body, it cannot always distinguish between harmful cancer cells and normal healthy cells. Researchers around the world have therefore been searching for more targeted approaches to cancer treatment.

Harshita Singhai’s research focuses on a technology known as a Stimuli Responsive Co-Loaded Liposomal Drug Delivery System. In simpler terms, it is a smart drug delivery mechanism that acts like a guided transport system for cancer medicines. The system uses liposomes, tiny microscopic carriers that act like protective capsules. These capsules carry the cancer-fighting drugs safely through the body until they reach the tumour. Once the liposomes reach the tumour environment, they release the medicine directly where it is needed. Because the drug is released only at the tumour site, the surrounding healthy tissues are far less likely to be affected.

How the Technology Works

According to Umesh K. Patil, head of the Pharmaceutical Sciences Department and research guide for the project, the technology functions like a “guided missile” for medicine. Traditional chemotherapy circulates through the bloodstream and spreads everywhere. In contrast, this new delivery system transports the drug inside a protective liposomal shell and directs it toward the cancer tumour.