ETV Bharat / health

Swedish Scientists Are Developing A Cancer-Sniffing Robot With 97% Accuracy For Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian cancer, rather unfairly, is a master of disguise. Its early symptoms: bloating, abdominal discomfort, vague fatigue are so indistinct that they could just as easily be blamed on a heavy lunch or a stressful week. As a result, it is often discovered late, when treatment becomes more complicated and survival rates decline. In 2022 alone, roughly 325,000 new cases were diagnosed worldwide, and more than 200,000 people died from the disease. The numbers, according to global projections, are expected to rise sharply by 2050.

At Linköping University in Sweden, Associate Professor Donatella Puglisi and her colleagues have been working on a device that mimics the mammalian sense of smell. The aim is admirably straightforward: teach a machine to detect what the human body whispers long before it begins to shout. The project received funding from Swedish research bodies including Vinnova, Formas, the Swedish Energy Agency, and the Swedish Research Council, with computational support from the National Academic Infrastructure for Supercomputing in Sweden.

Ovarian cancer (Getty Images)

The Swedish team’s approach is disarmingly clever. Instead of hunting for a single elusive biomarker, they decided to examine the overall “smell profile” of blood plasma. Cancers release volatile organic compounds. Different cancers release different blends. In a sense, each has its own aromatic signature, though not one you would bottle and sell.