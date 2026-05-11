ETV Bharat / health

Lupus Warriors Walk The Ramp At KIMS Hospitals, Highlighting Need For Early Diagnosis

Hyderabad: Medical experts have urged greater awareness and timely intervention for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), a chronic autoimmune disease affecting a significant number of people in India. They emphasised that early diagnosis and appropriate treatment can effectively control the condition, while delays in seeking medical care may lead to life-threatening complications.

Marking International Lupus Day, KIMS Hospitals organised a unique ramp walk featuring lupus warriors on Monday. Around 40 patients participated in the event, showcasing their confidence and resilience in battling the disease. The programme was attended by nearly 100 family members and several healthcare professionals from across the city. This marks the fifth such ramp walk initiative in Asia.

Lupus Warriors Walk The Ramp At KIMS Hospitals (ETV Bharat)

The event was conceptualised by Dr. Veeravalli Sarath Chandra Mouli, Clinical Director, Department of Clinical Immunology and Rheumatology at KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad. The initiative aimed to empower patients and break the stigma associated with lupus.

Dr. Sarath Chandra Mouli noted that despite the prevalence of lupus in India, there is a lack of reliable data on its exact incidence. "Out of the 100–120 patients we see daily, about 20–25 are battling lupus. The prevalence varies across regions. In Western countries, it affects approximately 20 to 150 individuals per one lakh population, and data collection there is more systematic," he said.