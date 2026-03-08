Eat Better, Breathe Better: 9 Lung-Healthy Foods To Try This Pulmonary Rehabilitation Week
In honour of Pulmonary Rehabilitation Week, here are some foods and dishes that your lungs may appreciate.
Published : March 8, 2026 at 10:26 AM IST
There are weeks dedicated to almost everything these days: from chocolate to spreadsheets. But Pulmonary Rehabilitation Week, being observed from March 8 to March 14 in 2026, has a far more practical purpose.
What Is The Week About?
The week is meant to raise awareness about pulmonary rehabilitation, a medical program designed to help people with lung diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and post-COVID respiratory complications breathe better and live more comfortably. Pulmonary rehabilitation usually includes exercise, breathing techniques, lifestyle adjustments and (somewhat conveniently for food lovers) better nutrition.
While most of us think about lungs only when they are not working properly, they actually work around the clock, handling about 20,000 breaths a day. That’s a lot of air traffic for two organs roughly the size of footballs. Like any hardworking system in the body, the lungs benefit from the right kind of fuel. Certain foods help reduce inflammation, support immunity, and improve oxygen circulation in the body. Others simply make the body feel lighter and more energetic.
So in honour of Pulmonary Rehabilitation Week, here are some foods and dishes that your lungs may appreciate.
1. Golden Milk
If lungs had a comfort drink, this might be it. A warm glass of golden milk or turmeric milk before bed is one of those simple habits that feels slightly old-fashioned and reassuring. Your grandmother was probably onto something. Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Since inflammation plays a role in many respiratory problems, turmeric can help support lung health over time.
2. Spinach Dal
Spinach is rich in antioxidants, iron and vitamin C, which support oxygen transport and overall lung function. Pairing it with lentils in a classic spinach dal creates a protein-rich dish that is easy to digest and packed with nutrients.
3. Ginger Tea
Ginger has long been used in traditional medicine for respiratory health. It helps reduce inflammation and may also assist in clearing mucus from the airways. A cup of ginger tea is especially useful during colder months or after exposure to pollution.
4. Citrus Fruits
Oranges, lemons, sweet lime and grapefruit are loaded with vitamin C, which supports the immune system and helps the body fight infections that can affect the lungs. They’re also refreshing, hydrating and require absolutely no cooking.
5. Garlic and Onion-Based Dishes
Garlic and onions contain compounds that may help reduce inflammation and support cardiovascular health, which indirectly benefits lung function as well. Indian cooking already uses them generously in curries, soups and stir-fries, which means many of us are unknowingly doing our lungs a favour.
6. Carrot and Beetroot Salad
Carrots and beets are rich in beta carotene and nitrates, which support oxygen delivery in the body.
A simple carrot-beetroot salad with lemon juice and a sprinkle of black salt is both refreshing and surprisingly energising.
7. Nuts and Seeds
Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds and sunflower seeds contain healthy fats, magnesium and vitamin E, all of which support overall respiratory health. Magnesium in particular helps relax the muscles around airways, which may assist breathing. They also make excellent snacks for people who are trying to eat healthier without dramatically reorganising their entire diet.
8. Tomato-Based Dishes
Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that may support lung health. Whether in tomato soup, pasta sauce, or a classic Indian curry base, tomatoes add both flavour and nutritional support. They also remind us that healthy eating does not have to be complicated.
9. Apple and Cinnamon Oats
Oats provide fibre and steady energy, while apples contain antioxidants linked to improved lung function. Add a dash of cinnamon and you suddenly have breakfast that feels both wholesome and vaguely sophisticated.
During Pulmonary Rehabilitation Week, the goal is not just to treat lung disease, but to remind people that healthy lungs are worth protecting long before problems begin. If that protection comes in the form of spinach dal, ginger tea, and a few handfuls of almonds along the way, that’s not a bad deal at all.
(Disclaimer: The information provided in this health article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional healthcare consultation, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.)
Read more: