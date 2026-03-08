ETV Bharat / health

Eat Better, Breathe Better: 9 Lung-Healthy Foods To Try This Pulmonary Rehabilitation Week

There are weeks dedicated to almost everything these days: from chocolate to spreadsheets. But Pulmonary Rehabilitation Week, being observed from March 8 to March 14 in 2026, has a far more practical purpose.

What Is The Week About?

The week is meant to raise awareness about pulmonary rehabilitation, a medical program designed to help people with lung diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and post-COVID respiratory complications breathe better and live more comfortably. Pulmonary rehabilitation usually includes exercise, breathing techniques, lifestyle adjustments and (somewhat conveniently for food lovers) better nutrition.

While most of us think about lungs only when they are not working properly, they actually work around the clock, handling about 20,000 breaths a day. That’s a lot of air traffic for two organs roughly the size of footballs. Like any hardworking system in the body, the lungs benefit from the right kind of fuel. Certain foods help reduce inflammation, support immunity, and improve oxygen circulation in the body. Others simply make the body feel lighter and more energetic.

So in honour of Pulmonary Rehabilitation Week, here are some foods and dishes that your lungs may appreciate.

1. Golden Milk

If lungs had a comfort drink, this might be it. A warm glass of golden milk or turmeric milk before bed is one of those simple habits that feels slightly old-fashioned and reassuring. Your grandmother was probably onto something. Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Since inflammation plays a role in many respiratory problems, turmeric can help support lung health over time.

2. Spinach Dal

Spinach is rich in antioxidants, iron and vitamin C, which support oxygen transport and overall lung function. Pairing it with lentils in a classic spinach dal creates a protein-rich dish that is easy to digest and packed with nutrients.

3. Ginger Tea

Ginger tea (Getty Images)

Ginger has long been used in traditional medicine for respiratory health. It helps reduce inflammation and may also assist in clearing mucus from the airways. A cup of ginger tea is especially useful during colder months or after exposure to pollution.

4. Citrus Fruits