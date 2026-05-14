ETV Bharat / health

Explained: What Serious Lung Disease Did Prateek Yadav Have? Learn About Pulmonary Embolism

Prateek Yadav, son of late politician Mulayam Singh Yadav, passed away at the age of 38 in Lucknow. According to reports, he had been suffering from a serious lung-related condition called Pulmonary Embolism (PE). Reports suggest he was undergoing treatment for blood clots in his lungs, but his condition suddenly worsened. Here is a simple explanation of what Pulmonary Embolism is, why it happens, who is at risk, and what warning signs people should never ignore.

What Is Pulmonary Embolism (PE)?

Pulmonary Embolism (PE) is a serious and potentially life-threatening medical condition in which a blood clot blocks one of the arteries in the lungs. According to Dr. Ruchita Sharma, who reportedly treated Prateek Yadav, the clot usually starts in the deep veins of the legs: a condition called Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT). Sometimes, this clot breaks loose and travels through the bloodstream to the lungs, where it blocks blood flow. In rare cases, clots can form in other parts of the body as well. Because it affects breathing and oxygen supply, PE is considered a medical emergency and needs immediate treatment.

How Does DVT Lead to Pulmonary Embolism?

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) happens when a blood clot forms in one or more deep veins, most commonly in the legs. If part of this clot breaks off, it can travel through the bloodstream to the heart and then to the lungs. Once it gets stuck in a lung artery, it causes Pulmonary Embolism (PE). In fact, experts say that around 90% of PE cases begin as DVT in the legs.

Symptoms of Pulmonary Embolism

Symptoms can vary depending on the size of the clot, how much of the lung is affected, and whether the person already has heart or lung disease.

Common warning signs include: