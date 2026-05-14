Explained: What Serious Lung Disease Did Prateek Yadav Have? Learn About Pulmonary Embolism
A simple explanation of what Pulmonary Embolism is, why it happens, who is at risk, and what warning signs people should never ignore.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 8:00 AM IST
Prateek Yadav, son of late politician Mulayam Singh Yadav, passed away at the age of 38 in Lucknow. According to reports, he had been suffering from a serious lung-related condition called Pulmonary Embolism (PE). Reports suggest he was undergoing treatment for blood clots in his lungs, but his condition suddenly worsened. Here is a simple explanation of what Pulmonary Embolism is, why it happens, who is at risk, and what warning signs people should never ignore.
What Is Pulmonary Embolism (PE)?
Pulmonary Embolism (PE) is a serious and potentially life-threatening medical condition in which a blood clot blocks one of the arteries in the lungs. According to Dr. Ruchita Sharma, who reportedly treated Prateek Yadav, the clot usually starts in the deep veins of the legs: a condition called Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT). Sometimes, this clot breaks loose and travels through the bloodstream to the lungs, where it blocks blood flow. In rare cases, clots can form in other parts of the body as well. Because it affects breathing and oxygen supply, PE is considered a medical emergency and needs immediate treatment.
How Does DVT Lead to Pulmonary Embolism?
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) happens when a blood clot forms in one or more deep veins, most commonly in the legs. If part of this clot breaks off, it can travel through the bloodstream to the heart and then to the lungs. Once it gets stuck in a lung artery, it causes Pulmonary Embolism (PE). In fact, experts say that around 90% of PE cases begin as DVT in the legs.
Symptoms of Pulmonary Embolism
Symptoms can vary depending on the size of the clot, how much of the lung is affected, and whether the person already has heart or lung disease.
Common warning signs include:
- Sudden shortness of breath — difficulty breathing that may begin suddenly, even while resting, and worsen during activity.
- Chest pain — sharp pain that may feel like a heart attack, especially when taking deep breaths, coughing, or bending forward.
- Fainting (syncope) — sudden drop in blood pressure or heart rate may lead to unconsciousness.
Other symptoms may include:
- Cough, sometimes with blood-streaked mucus
- Fast or irregular heartbeat
- Dizziness or light-headedness
- Excessive sweating
- Fever
- Pain or swelling in the leg, especially the calf area
- Pale, bluish, or clammy skin
When Should You See A Doctor?
Pulmonary Embolism can be fatal if not treated quickly. Seek immediate medical help if you experience:
- Unexplained breathing difficulty
- Sudden chest pain
- Fainting or collapse
What Causes Pulmonary Embolism?
The main cause of PE is a blood clot blocking a lung artery. In most cases, the clot forms in the deep veins of the legs (DVT), breaks off, travels through the bloodstream, and blocks circulation in the lungs.
Who Is at Higher Risk of Pulmonary Embolism?
Although anyone can develop PE, some factors increase the risk. Recent surgery, especially joint replacement surgeries; cancer; heart or lung diseases; broken hip, leg fractures, or major injuries; hormonal medicines, including birth control pills or hormone replacement therapy; pregnancy and childbirth, especially up to six weeks after delivery; long periods of immobility, such as bed rest, plaster casts, or long flights; age, especially after 40; a family history or genetic clotting disorders; and obesity.
Can Pulmonary Embolism Be Prevented?
In many cases, PE can be prevented by stopping blood clots from forming in the first place. Doctors recommend:
- Taking prescribed blood-thinning medicines regularly and following up with doctors
- Following a heart-healthy lifestyle with exercise and a balanced diet
- Quitting smoking
- Using compression stockings to reduce DVT risk
- Moving your legs during long journeys and avoiding sitting for too long
- Walking and becoming active as early as possible after surgery or prolonged bed rest
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