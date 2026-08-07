6 Lung Cancer Myths That Refuse To Die, Surgical Oncologist Clears The Doubts
These myths delay diagnosis, discourage people from seeking medical advice, and convince healthy-looking people that lung cancer couldn't possibly happen to them.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 2:07 PM IST
Certain myths refuse to disappear, no matter how much evidence is thrown at them. Goldfish supposedly have a three-second memory. Cracking your knuckles causes arthritis. Reading in dim light ruins your eyesight. And then there are the myths surrounding lung cancer, perhaps the most dangerous of them all. These misconceptions don't merely make for poor trivia. They delay diagnosis, discourage people from seeking medical advice, and sometimes convince healthy-looking people that lung cancer couldn't possibly happen to them.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Supriya Bambarkar, Consultant Surgical Oncologist, AIMS Hospital, Dombivli in Mumbai, debunks some of the most common misconceptions.
Myth 1: Only Smokers Get Lung Cancer
This is perhaps the grandparent of all lung cancer myths. Smoking remains the biggest risk factor, but it is far from the only one.
“Lung cancer is also seen in people who have never smoked,” says Dr Bambarkar. “Air pollution, second-hand smoke, genetic factors and family history can all increase the risk.” This explains why doctors are increasingly diagnosing lung cancer in people who have never touched a cigarette. Living in polluted cities, prolonged exposure to passive smoking, or simply having a family history may all contribute.
Myth 2: Lung Cancer Happens Only To Older People
Age certainly increases cancer risk. However, Dr Bambarkar points out that lung cancer is now being diagnosed in people in their 30s, 40s and 50s, not just senior citizens. Younger adults must not dismiss persistent symptoms simply because they believe they are “too young” to develop cancer. If a cough refuses to leave after several weeks, or breathlessness keeps getting worse, age should never become the reason to delay medical evaluation.
Myth 3: A Lung Cancer Diagnosis Is A Death Sentence
This belief probably causes more unnecessary fear than almost any other. Years ago, treatment options were limited. Today, things are very different. When detected early, lung cancer can often be treated successfully using surgery, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, radiation therapy or combinations of these treatments.
Says Dr Bambarkar, “Anyone experiencing persistent cough, chest pain or shortness of breath should seek medical advice without delay.”
Myth 4: If You Don't Have A Bad Cough, It Can't Be Lung Cancer
This is another dangerous assumption. Many people imagine lung cancer announces itself dramatically with violent coughing fits or coughing up blood. Sometimes it doesn't. Early lung cancer may produce only subtle symptoms such as mild breathlessness, unexplained fatigue, chest discomfort, hoarseness or even no symptoms at all. In some cases, the first noticeable sign may be an enlarged lymph node in the neck or unexplained weight loss.
Myth 5: Air Pollution Is Harmless Compared With Smoking
Smoking remains the largest preventable cause of lung cancer. But dismissing air pollution as harmless is increasingly difficult. Long-term exposure to polluted air means that lungs are exposed to microscopic particles that can damage lung tissue over time. The risk to an individual may be less than that posed by heavy smoking, but millions of people are exposed every day, making air pollution an important public health issue.
Myth 6: You Can’t Do Anything If Lung Cancer Runs In Your Family
Genes play a role in risk. They do not determine destiny. A family history simply means you may need to be more aware of symptoms, discuss your risk with your doctor and avoid other preventable risk factors such as smoking and second-hand smoke. Early screening for people at high risk can also improve the chances of detecting lung cancer before it spreads.
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