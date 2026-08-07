ETV Bharat / health

6 Lung Cancer Myths That Refuse To Die, Surgical Oncologist Clears The Doubts

Certain myths refuse to disappear, no matter how much evidence is thrown at them. Goldfish supposedly have a three-second memory. Cracking your knuckles causes arthritis. Reading in dim light ruins your eyesight. And then there are the myths surrounding lung cancer, perhaps the most dangerous of them all. These misconceptions don't merely make for poor trivia. They delay diagnosis, discourage people from seeking medical advice, and sometimes convince healthy-looking people that lung cancer couldn't possibly happen to them.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Supriya Bambarkar, Consultant Surgical Oncologist, AIMS Hospital, Dombivli in Mumbai, debunks some of the most common misconceptions.

Myth 1: Only Smokers Get Lung Cancer

This is perhaps the grandparent of all lung cancer myths. Smoking remains the biggest risk factor, but it is far from the only one.

Smoking is not the only cause of lung cancer (Getty Images)

“Lung cancer is also seen in people who have never smoked,” says Dr Bambarkar. “Air pollution, second-hand smoke, genetic factors and family history can all increase the risk.” This explains why doctors are increasingly diagnosing lung cancer in people who have never touched a cigarette. Living in polluted cities, prolonged exposure to passive smoking, or simply having a family history may all contribute.

Myth 2: Lung Cancer Happens Only To Older People