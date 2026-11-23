ETV Bharat / health

Lung Cancer Awareness Month: When A Cough Refuses To Go Away, It Could Be An Early Sign, Says Thoracic Surgeon

Be on the alert if you have a long-standing smoker's cough ( Getty Images )

A cough that won't go away or breathlessness that keeps worsening is often written off as a side effect of pollution, allergies, smoking or a recurrent respiratory infection. However, if these symptoms persist or become more frequent, they could be a sign of an underlying lung condition, including lung cancer. Recognizing these warning signs and seeking medical advice at the right time can help improve the chances of early diagnosis and timely treatment.

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer's GLOBOCAN 2022 database, around 81,748 new lung cancer cases were registered in India in 2022. In a study on lung cancer patients from six teaching centres in Kerala, 65% of patients had cough and 35% had breathlessness. Other reported symptoms were chest pain (25.4%), coughing up blood (17.2%) and unexplained weight loss (10.3%).