Lung Cancer Awareness Month: When A Cough Refuses To Go Away, It Could Be An Early Sign, Says Thoracic Surgeon
Thoracic surgeon and surgical oncologist Dr Prriya Eshpuniyani says that a common warning sign for lung cancer is a cough that lasts longer than usual
Published : November 23, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
A cough that won't go away or breathlessness that keeps worsening is often written off as a side effect of pollution, allergies, smoking or a recurrent respiratory infection. However, if these symptoms persist or become more frequent, they could be a sign of an underlying lung condition, including lung cancer. Recognizing these warning signs and seeking medical advice at the right time can help improve the chances of early diagnosis and timely treatment.
According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer's GLOBOCAN 2022 database, around 81,748 new lung cancer cases were registered in India in 2022. In a study on lung cancer patients from six teaching centres in Kerala, 65% of patients had cough and 35% had breathlessness. Other reported symptoms were chest pain (25.4%), coughing up blood (17.2%) and unexplained weight loss (10.3%).
“One of the most common warning signs is a change in the pattern of a cough, or a cough that lasts longer than usual. If you have a long-standing smoker's cough, be especially alert if it becomes more frequent, sounds different or is accompanied by other symptoms,” says Dr Prriya Eshpuniyani, Consultant Thoracic Surgeon and Surgical Oncologist, Zynova Shalby Hospital, Ghatkoper, Mumbai, adding the warning, “If you cough up blood, even a small amount, you need to get to a doctor right away for an evaluation.”
Dr Eshpuniyani says that Lung Cancer Awareness Month observed in November is a good occasion to know the other symptoms. These include breathlessness on routine activity, persistent chest pain, recurrent respiratory infections, unexplained fatigue and sudden weight loss. However, she cautions that these symptoms are not automatically indicative of lung cancer and can be caused by a number of other respiratory or medical conditions. One of the main risk factors for lung cancer is still smoking but disease can also strike non-smokers. You are also at risk if you are exposed to second hand smoke, air pollution, radon and certain occupational substances.
Also read: Smoking Damages More Than Lungs, Increases Risk Of Heart Disease, Stroke And Cancer: Experts
Timely diagnosis is crucial for better treatment planning. Based on the symptoms and medical history, doctors may suggest a chest X-ray, CT scan, bronchoscopy or biopsy to investigate suspicious findings. Those at high risk may also want to discuss low-dose CT screening with their doctor. Do not make light of a persistent cough or unexplained difficulty breathing. Knowing the changes in your body and asking for medical advice at the right time can make an important difference.
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