ETV Bharat / health

Lung Cancer Awareness Month 2026: How Genomics And AI Are Reshaping Treatment

Two patients diagnosed with the same type of cancer may not respond to the same treatment. The reason often lies in the genetic changes within their tumours, which can influence how the disease progresses and which drugs are likely to work. The experience of 45-year-old Aman Roy from Kolkata brings this into focus.

A persistent swelling in his neck led to a diagnosis of Stage IV adenocarcinoma of the right upper lobe of the lung at Tata Medical Center, Kolkata. The cancer had already spread to his lymph nodes and bones. He initially responded to targeted therapy, which he started in December 2024. However, a PET-CT scan in June 2025 showed that the cancer was growing again. Comprehensive genomic testing helped doctors identify the genetic driver of his cancer and select a newer-generation targeted drug. He began this treatment in September 2025. Three subsequent PET-CT scans, in March, June and September 2026 showed a complete metabolic response, with no detectable metabolically active disease. He continues medication and regular medical follow-up.

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Lung Cancer Awareness Month 2026

November is observed as Lung Cancer Awareness Month. In India, lung cancer is often diagnosed at an advanced stage, by which time it may have spread beyond the lungs. Comprehensive genomic testing can identify genetic alterations for which targeted drugs are available, offering some patients additional treatment options. However, not every genetic alteration has a corresponding drug, and access to these treatments remains a challenge. The tumour's genetic profile can also change as the disease progresses, making further testing relevant when an earlier treatment stops working. Aman's journey highlights how understanding the genetic changes driving a tumour can open up treatment options when an earlier drug stops working.

Lung cancer stages (ETV Bharat)

Oncologists explain how next-generation sequencing (NGS), artificial intelligence (AI) and clinical data analytics are changing cancer diagnosis and treatment. They also discussed the potential and limitations of precision medicine, and the challenges of making these advances accessible to more patients.

Why Patients With The Same Cancer Respond Differently

Dr. Kumar Prabhash, Professor of Medical Oncology and Head of the Solid Tumour Unit, Tata Memorial Hospital, and Director, Homi Bhabha Cancer Institute, Muzaffarpur, said that variations in driver mutations are among the important reasons for the difference in response. Patients with specific driver mutations generally respond well to targeted therapies.

NGS is one of the key technologies used to identify these mutations in lung cancer. Studies have shown that patients with actionable driver mutations who receive targeted therapy generally have better treatment responses and longer overall survival than those treated with chemotherapy or other therapies.

He said that genomic profiling should be considered at almost all stages of lung cancer. While selected mutation tests are available, comprehensive genomic testing provides a broader picture of the tumour, including co-existing mutations that can help doctors understand how patients may respond to treatment and make better-informed decisions. The cost of testing, limited availability of technology, access to adequate tumour tissue samples and challenges in interpreting genomic reports are among the biggest barriers to making comprehensive genomic testing and targeted treatments accessible, particularly in Tier II and Tier III cities. The financial burden also varies depending on the test and the laboratory. Improving affordability, tissue-testing technology, and logistics is essential to expanding access.

While several initiatives are already underway, many more are needed to reach the large number of patients who require these tests. One such initiative is the Cancer Research and Statistics Foundation's (CRSF) 'LuNGS Alliance', which offers free NGS-based biomarker testing to lung cancer patients across India. Dr. Prabhash leads this initiative, which is supported by pharmaceutical companies, with 4baseCare as its laboratory partner.

On the role of genomic profiling in advanced or metastatic lung cancer, Dr. Prabhash said Stage IV lung cancer is generally not considered curable in most patients. However, genomic testing can identify suitable targeted therapies, helping some patients achieve long-term disease control and potentially live for more than seven to eight years. Research is ongoing to improve survival further.

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