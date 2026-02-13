ETV Bharat / health

Sleep Like A High Performer: Luke Coutinho's Tactical Guide To Sleep Optimization

Coutinho recommends: “Finish dinner at least 2–3 hours before bedtime.” Why? Because digestion is metabolically active. If you go to bed while your body is still processing a heavy meal, your heart rate remains elevated. Sleep suffers.

If you only implement one change, make it this. Coutinho advises: “Keep fixed sleep and wake times, at least five days a week.” Your body runs on a circadian rhythm (an internal 24-hour clock). When your sleep time shifts wildly (midnight one day, 2 am the next), your brain doesn’t know when to release melatonin, cortisol, or growth hormone.

If your sleep is broken, your entire operating system is broken. Integrative lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho says, “Deep sleep is one of foundational pillars of lifestyle. When it’s weak, everything feels off: energy, cravings, mood, immunity, recovery, productivity, and libido. Start with the basics that move the needle.”

If there is one unfair advantage available to almost everyone: CEOs, athletes, artists, parents running on fumes, it is sleep. Yet, most people treat sleep like a leftover. Something to “fit in” after emails, Netflix, social scrolling, and late dinners. Then they wonder why their energy crashes, their cravings spike, and their training plateaus.

3. Kill the Scroll

Late-night scrolling is the new insomnia. Blue light suppresses melatonin. Emotional content (news, social media) activates your stress response. Coutinho emphasizes limiting “late-night scrolling.” He’s right. Create a Hard Stop:

No screens 60 minutes before bed.

If necessary, use blue-light blockers.

Switch to analogue: books, journaling, quiet music.

4. Build a 60-Minute Wind-Down Ritual

You don’t go from 100 km/h to zero instantly. Neither does your nervous system. Coutinho recommends creating, “A 60-minute wind-down routine with gentle stretching like Yoga Nidra, reading, journaling, mindfulness and gratitude or breathwork like 4-7-8 or left nostril breathing (Chandra bhedana). This shifts the nervous system into a calmer state.” This is about activating the parasympathetic nervous system (rest-and-digest mode). Yoga Nidra (often called “yogic sleep”) is a guided body-scan meditation practiced lying down. It reduces cortisol, improves parasympathetic tone, and trains your body to relax on command.

The 60-Minute Protocol

Minute 0–15: Light mobility or gentle stretching Minute 15–30: Journaling (3 wins, 3 gratitudes, brain dump worries) Minute 30–45: Reading fiction or philosophy Minute 45–60: Breathwork

Try:

4-7-8 breathing

Left nostril breathing (Chandra bhedana)

Slow box breathing

5. Engineer Your Bedroom Like A Recovery Chamber

Coutinho keeps this simple:

“Keep your bedroom cool, dark, and quiet.”

Temperature: Ideal range: 16–20°C (60–68°F). Cooler rooms promote melatonin release.

Light:

Blackout curtains

No LED indicators

Cover charger lights

Even small light exposure can reduce deep sleep.

Sound:

White noise if needed

Earplugs if urban

Treat your bedroom like a cave. Humans evolved to sleep in darkness and quiet. Not with notification pings.

6. Naps

Coutinho advises: “Limit daytime naps and avoid long, late ones.” Here’s the framework:

20-minute nap = cognitive refresh 90-minute nap = full sleep cycle 45–60 minutes = grogginess trap

And never nap after 3 pm if you struggle with nighttime sleep. If you’re constantly needing long naps, it’s a red flag.

7. Seek Help If Sleep Is Disordered

Pick a fixed wake-up time (Getty Images)

Coutinho adds: “If you experience disordered sleep, don’t hesitate to seek expert help.” Red flags include:

Loud snoring

Waking gasping for air

Chronic insomnia

Restless legs

Night sweats

Persistent early waking

Conditions like sleep apnea, anxiety disorders, thyroid imbalance, and depression all affect sleep architecture.

8. Measure What Matters

Wearables (Oura, Whoop, Garmin, Apple Watch) can help you identify patterns:

Alcohol impact

Late meal impact

Travel fatigue

Stress effects

But remember: the goal is not perfect sleep scores. The goal is feeling sharp, stable, and energized.

9. The Libido & Recovery Angle

Poor sleep lowers testosterone in men. It disrupts hormonal balance in women. It increases cortisol. It reduces sexual desire. If intimacy feels off, check sleep first. You may not need supplements. You may need darkness and discipline.

10. Start Small

Don’t overhaul everything tonight. Start with: