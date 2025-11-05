ETV Bharat / health

Explained: What Is Lucid Dreaming, Where You Create The Dreams While Sleeping To Get Positive Results When You Wake Up?

If you’ve ever found yourself flying over your old college building, midair, while thinking, Wait a second, this can’t be real, congratulations! You’ve had a lucid dream. You’ve joined an oddly philosophical club of sleepers who know they’re dreaming while still asleep.

Sleep, we know, is the body’s version of turning itself off and on again. It’s vital for keeping the brain sane and the body functional. Yet, inside this nightly reboot, dreams remain the part no one quite understands. Lucid dreaming (LD), though, is the curious glitch in that mystery: the part where consciousness wakes up inside unconsciousness. There’s no unanimous rulebook for how it happens, but the short version is: lucid dreamers realise they’re in a dream, and sometimes even learn to control it.

Aristotle, the OG Dream Analyst

Lucid dreaming isn’t some shiny, new-age thing from Reddit sleep forums. Greek philosopher Aristotle, back in the fourth century BCE, already mentioned the phenomenon in On Dreams, saying, “Often when one is asleep, there is something in consciousness which declares that what then presents itself is but a dream.” In other words, even the ancient Greeks had those wait-a-minute-this-is-weird moments mid-sleep.

Think of lucid dreaming as sleep’s version of gaining Wi-Fi access in another dimension (Getty Images)

Eastern cultures, particularly across South Asia, had their own take long before Western psychology caught up. Buddhist and Hindu traditions developed meditative practices aimed at becoming aware of the dream state, turning it into a form of spiritual exercise. Tibetan Buddhist Dream Yoga, for example, treats dream awareness as a path to enlightenment.

Where Did The Term Originate?

Fast forward to 1913, when Dutch psychiatrist Frederik Van Eeden coined the term “lucid dream” after observing his own nighttime adventures. Then came the 1970s and ’80s, when Stanford researcher Stephen LaBerge got scientific about it. He proved that lucid dreaming happens during REM sleep (the stage where most of our cinematic dreams occur) by asking lucid dreamers to move their eyes in pre-decided patterns mid-dream.