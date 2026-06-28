ETV Bharat / health

Low Birth Weight Babies To Be Added To Anaemia Mukt Bharat As Centre Prepares To Revamp Guidelines

New Delhi: The Centre is overhauling its flagship ‘Anaemia Mukt Bharat (AMB) Abhiyaan’, under which low birth weight (LBW) infants aged 0-6 months will be added as the seventh beneficiary, recognising the importance of addressing anaemia from the earliest stages of life.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda will release the operational guidelines for the revamped strategy at the 16th meeting of the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare (CCHFW) on Monday, introducing a more comprehensive, technology-enabled and community-driven approach, the ministry said in a statement.

The revised guidelines transform the existing Anaemia Mukt Bharat programme into Anaemia Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, expanding its focus beyond iron supplementation to include early testing, therapeutic management, healthy dietary practices, digital tracking and community participation.

A key feature of the new guidelines is the introduction of a 7x7x7 strategy, replacing the earlier 6x6x6 framework. Under the revised strategy, low birth weight (LBW) babies aged 0-6 months have been added as the seventh beneficiary group, recognising the importance of addressing anaemia from the earliest stages of life, the statement said.

The seventh intervention, titled ‘Eating Right’, seeks to promote regular consumption of iron-rich and diverse diets as a daily habit, and the seventh institutional mechanism introduces a strengthened monitoring and evaluation system supported by digital tracking. The programme also upgrades its service delivery model from the existing T3 approach 'Test, Treat and Talk' to a T4 approach ‘Test, Treat, Talk and Track’.