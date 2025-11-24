ETV Bharat / health

Liver Cancer Isn’t Just For Heavy Drinkers Anymore, Medical Experts Warn The Healthy Too

You don’t need to drink alcohol to accumulate fat in your liver. Modern lifestyle habits do the job just as effectively!

This condition affects people who may appear perfectly healthy but carry metabolic risks like:

The common thread—and the common threat—is inflammation. Dr. Ninad Katdare, Consultant – Surgical Oncology at HCG ICS Khubchandani Cancer Centre, Colaba, says the rise of MASLD (Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease) formerly called NAFLD is now one of the biggest reasons behind the surge.

Even if a small fraction of these millions progress to cirrhosis or liver cancer, the impact is massive because of India's population size.

According to Dr. Geeta Billa, Director of Gastroenterology & Hepatology at Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, the biggest drivers of liver cancer today aren’t alcohol but viral hepatitis and fatty liver disease. She adds, “Liver cancer, especially Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC), usually develops after years of chronic inflammation that eventually causes cirrhosis. What’s changing now is the source of that inflammation.”

For years, liver cancer carried a certain stereotype. People imagined it as a disease that struck only those who drank heavily or abused alcohol for decades. But doctors across India are now warning that this idea is dangerously outdated. Liver cancer has evolved into a lifestyle and metabolic disease, affecting people who barely drink, or don’t drink at all.

“When MASLD progresses, it triggers inflammation. This can lead to fibrosis (scarring), then cirrhosis, and finally cancer. What makes this so dangerous is that the early stages are silent. Most people feel nothing until the damage is severe,” says Dr. Katdare. This is why so many non-drinkers are being diagnosed late.

Warning Signs

Liver cancer doesn’t start with dramatic symptoms. It sneaks up on people slowly. Doctors say you should seek immediate evaluation if you experience:

Persistent fatigue Discomfort or pain in the upper-right abdomen Unexplained weight loss Jaundice (yellowing of eyes or skin) In advanced disease, symptoms grow more serious, including: Ascites (fluid in the abdomen) Muscle wasting Internal bleeding (like hematemesis)

Because early disease is almost always silent, screening is the only real protection.

Who Needs Screening The Most?

Experts are unanimous: the people at highest risk often don’t drink alcohol at all. According to all three specialists, regular ultrasounds and AFP (alpha-fetoprotein) blood tests are essential for anyone with:

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis C

MASLD / Fatty liver

Obesity

Diabetes

High cholesterol

Metabolic syndrome

Family history of liver disease

Dr. Aravind Badiger, Technical Director at BDR Pharmaceuticals, stresses that early detection is the only strong predictor of survival. “Once liver cancer advances, treatment options shrink dramatically. The liver’s ability to regenerate is a double-edged sword. It repairs itself so well that damage can accumulate for years without symptoms. Meanwhile, metabolic disorders and viral hepatitis push liver cells toward cancerous changes, even in those who don’t drink,” says Dr. Badiger.

The rise of fatty liver disease isn’t limited to older adults anymore. With diabetes and obesity affecting people in their 20s and 30s, the foundation for liver cancer is being laid much earlier. Doctors are now describing liver cancer as a lifestyle-driven disease. This shift is happening at record speed, and it’s bringing younger people into the high-risk category far earlier than before.

What You Can Do Today

1. Get screened if you fall into any high-risk category. Ask your doctor about:

Liver function tests (LFTs)

Ultrasound

AFP levels

These are simple, widely available, and can literally save your life.

2. Keep your weight, sugar, and cholesterol in check. This isn’t about being slim but about keeping your liver from accumulating fat. Regular exercise and mindful eating are more powerful than people realise.

3. Get vaccinated for Hepatitis B. It’s one of the strongest preventive steps available.

4. Control diabetes and metabolic health. Uncontrolled sugar accelerates liver damage rapidly.

5. Avoid high-risk habits. This includes smoking, processed foods, excess sugar, and of course, heavy drinking.

Sources: