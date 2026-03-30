Liquid Calories In Fruit Juices, Protein Shakes And Energy Drinks Add Up Faster Than You Think, Learn Their Health Risks
Certain beverages are promoted on social media as healthy, but can actually contribute to weight gain and metabolic disorders.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 7:06 PM IST
There are two types of calories in the world. The ones you eat, and feel slightly guilty about, and the ones you drink without even noticing. The first category includes things like biryani, chocolate cake, and late-night pizza. You know exactly when you had them, and usually you promise yourself you’ll go for a walk tomorrow. But the second category is sneakier. These are the calories hiding in fruit juices, protein shakes, iced coffees, smoothies, and energy drinks. They slip into your day, usually between meetings or after the gym, and somehow never feel like real food. However, nutritionally speaking, many of them absolutely are.
According to Divya Jain, Senior Dietician, CK Birla Hospitals in Jaipur, drinks can influence metabolism almost as much as food. “Choices of drinks can alter metabolism as significantly as eating habits, but most people hardly ever consider that side of the story,” she tells ETV Bharat. That’s where things begin to go wrong.
When you eat something solid (say a sandwich or a bowl of rice), your body responds in a fairly predictable way. It triggers satiety signals, hormones are released, and eventually you feel full. But when calories arrive in liquid form, the body reacts differently.
“Caloric intake through drinks such as fruit juices, smoothies, protein shakes, and energy drinks can easily add up to a hefty amount of calories without providing a feeling of fullness,” says Jain. In other words, you can drink hundreds of calories and still feel hungry enough to eat a full meal afterwards. It’s like ordering dessert before dinner and forgetting you did!
Why Liquid Calories Fool the Body
Part of the reason lies in how our bodies process liquids. Drinks move quickly through the digestive system. They also stimulate hunger and satiety hormones differently than solid foods.
Dr. G. Krishna Mohan Reddy, Senior Consultant Physician and Diabetologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad explains that liquid calories trigger a much weaker release of fullness hormones. “Liquid calories have a weaker effect on hunger hormones compared to solid foods,” he says. “They trigger lower levels of hormones like GLP-1, which means the body doesn’t register them as effectively.”
The result is that you don’t feel full, and you don’t compensate by eating less later. Which means those calories just accumulate. The situation becomes even more complicated when drinks are marketed as healthy. Smoothies and protein shakes often look like responsible choices, especially for busy professionals and gym-goers. But modern urban diets are increasingly becoming liquid-heavy. “Convenience, fast-paced lifestyles, and aggressive marketing of functional beverages are driving this trend,” says Dr. Reddy.
Protein shakes and energy drinks, for instance, are often promoted as quick fixes for energy or nutrition. Social media trends have also made them part of fitness culture. The problem is that many of these beverages contain hidden sugars, excess caffeine, or unnecessary additives. Frequent consumption cause repeated insulin spikes. According to Jain, this constant cycle can eventually lead to increased fat storage and metabolic issues. “Drinking calorie-laden beverages all day keeps insulin levels elevated,” she says. “Over time this can contribute to insulin resistance, weight gain, and metabolic disorders.” Even fruit juices, which seem harmless, can become problematic if fibre has been removed or portion sizes are large. A glass of juice may contain the sugar of several fruits but without the fibre that normally slows sugar absorption.
Who Is Most at Risk?
Not surprisingly, the biggest consumers of liquid calories tend to be people with the busiest lifestyles. Young professionals, students, and fitness enthusiasts often rely on quick drinks to get through the day. Social media promotes “high-protein lifestyles” without always explaining how much protein the body actually needs. Add aggressive beverage marketing into the mix, and it’s easy to see how habits form.
What Should You Actually Drink?
The goal isn’t to panic every time you see a smoothie. Both experts agree that moderation and awareness are the real solutions. Fresh fruits are generally better than juices because they contain fibre. Protein shakes should only be used when dietary protein needs cannot be met through regular meals. Energy drinks should be consumed sparingly. Most importantly, hydration should come primarily from the simplest drink of all: Water.
As Jain says, “Patients often focus on controlling food intake but forget about their beverages. Changing this single habit can significantly support weight control and metabolic health.”
References:
- https://journals.lww.com/co-clinicalnutrition/abstract/2011/07000/effects_of_carbohydrates_on_satiety__differences.13.aspx
- https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1046/j.1467-789X.2003.00112.x
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