ETV Bharat / health

Liquid Calories In Fruit Juices, Protein Shakes And Energy Drinks Add Up Faster Than You Think, Learn Their Health Risks

There are two types of calories in the world. The ones you eat, and feel slightly guilty about, and the ones you drink without even noticing. The first category includes things like biryani, chocolate cake, and late-night pizza. You know exactly when you had them, and usually you promise yourself you’ll go for a walk tomorrow. But the second category is sneakier. These are the calories hiding in fruit juices, protein shakes, iced coffees, smoothies, and energy drinks. They slip into your day, usually between meetings or after the gym, and somehow never feel like real food. However, nutritionally speaking, many of them absolutely are.

According to Divya Jain, Senior Dietician, CK Birla Hospitals in Jaipur, drinks can influence metabolism almost as much as food. “Choices of drinks can alter metabolism as significantly as eating habits, but most people hardly ever consider that side of the story,” she tells ETV Bharat. That’s where things begin to go wrong.

When you eat something solid (say a sandwich or a bowl of rice), your body responds in a fairly predictable way. It triggers satiety signals, hormones are released, and eventually you feel full. But when calories arrive in liquid form, the body reacts differently.

“Caloric intake through drinks such as fruit juices, smoothies, protein shakes, and energy drinks can easily add up to a hefty amount of calories without providing a feeling of fullness,” says Jain. In other words, you can drink hundreds of calories and still feel hungry enough to eat a full meal afterwards. It’s like ordering dessert before dinner and forgetting you did!

Why Liquid Calories Fool the Body

Part of the reason lies in how our bodies process liquids. Drinks move quickly through the digestive system. They also stimulate hunger and satiety hormones differently than solid foods.