BMI To “Ow, My Back,” There's A Surprisingly Clear Link Between Weight Gain And Low Back Pain: Study
A large study in Boston found that for every unit increase in BMI, the risk of reporting low back pain went up by 7%
Published : January 8, 2026 at 10:52 AM IST
Low back pain is not a rare or exotic condition affecting only Olympic weightlifters or people who move furniture for a living. It is one of the most common reasons people visit a doctor anywhere in the world. It costs economies vast sums in lost productivity and healthcare bills, and it has a remarkable ability to make otherwise rational adults whimper softly while attempting to get out of bed.
Doctors have long known that certain habits make low back pain more likely. Poor sleep, physical and psychological stress, smoking, inactivity, and advancing age all play their part. What has been less clear until now is how much our weight contributes to the problem. Previous studies have tried to answer this question, but many of them were small, narrow, or focused on very specific groups, like young men or patients already visiting specialized pain clinics.
A new and refreshingly large study from the Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine has taken a far more ambitious approach. Instead of a few hundred patients, researchers examined the medical records of more than 110,000 adults who visited an urban teaching hospital for outpatient care over the course of a year. Using computer analysis, the team recorded patient age, sex at birth, height, weight, body mass index (BMI), and (crucially) whether the patient reported low back pain during their visit. The result was a dataset large enough to spot patterns that smaller studies simply miss.
As weight increased, so did the likelihood of low back pain. Starting from a healthy BMI of around 18 (roughly 90 pounds), the prevalence of back pain rose steadily all the way up to a BMI of 35 (about 240 pounds). For every single unit increase in BMI (or roughly every 10 pounds over an ideal weight) the risk of reporting low back pain went up by 7%. Seven percent may not sound dramatic until you realize it accumulates, like interest on a loan you forgot you took out.
Interestingly, once BMI crossed 35, the prevalence of low back pain stopped climbing and leveled off. Researchers don’t yet know why this happens, but it may reflect complex biological, mechanical, or behavioral factors. What is clear is that in the broad and very common range from normal weight to obesity, the relationship between weight and back pain is consistent and measurable.
Dr. Michael D. Perloff, the study’s corresponding author and an assistant professor of neurology at Boston University (as well as director of pain medicine at Boston Medical Center) says, “Our study strongly suggests that maintaining a healthy weight or BMI is likely helpful at avoiding low back pain.”
This matters because low back pain is rarely solved by pills alone. Medications, physical therapy, and other treatments can certainly help, but doctors increasingly emphasize the importance of correcting underlying risk factors. Quitting smoking, improving physical conditioning, managing stress (and now, controlling weight) can make a meaningful difference.
What this study does especially well is move the conversation away from blame and toward biology. It isn’t saying that people with higher body weight are doomed to back pain, or that thin people are magically immune. It simply shows that the spine responds predictably to increased load. Ask it to carry more, day after day, and it will eventually send you a bill in the form of a dull ache. Maintain a healthy weight, and your lower back may reward you by staying silent.
Source:
https://academic.oup.com/painmedicine/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/pm/pnaf178/8384258
