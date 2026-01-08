ETV Bharat / health

BMI To “Ow, My Back,” There's A Surprisingly Clear Link Between Weight Gain And Low Back Pain: Study

Low back pain is not a rare or exotic condition affecting only Olympic weightlifters or people who move furniture for a living. It is one of the most common reasons people visit a doctor anywhere in the world. It costs economies vast sums in lost productivity and healthcare bills, and it has a remarkable ability to make otherwise rational adults whimper softly while attempting to get out of bed.

Doctors have long known that certain habits make low back pain more likely. Poor sleep, physical and psychological stress, smoking, inactivity, and advancing age all play their part. What has been less clear until now is how much our weight contributes to the problem. Previous studies have tried to answer this question, but many of them were small, narrow, or focused on very specific groups, like young men or patients already visiting specialized pain clinics.

A new and refreshingly large study from the Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine has taken a far more ambitious approach. Instead of a few hundred patients, researchers examined the medical records of more than 110,000 adults who visited an urban teaching hospital for outpatient care over the course of a year. Using computer analysis, the team recorded patient age, sex at birth, height, weight, body mass index (BMI), and (crucially) whether the patient reported low back pain during their visit. The result was a dataset large enough to spot patterns that smaller studies simply miss.

As weight increased, so did the likelihood of low back pain. Starting from a healthy BMI of around 18 (roughly 90 pounds), the prevalence of back pain rose steadily all the way up to a BMI of 35 (about 240 pounds). For every single unit increase in BMI (or roughly every 10 pounds over an ideal weight) the risk of reporting low back pain went up by 7%. Seven percent may not sound dramatic until you realize it accumulates, like interest on a loan you forgot you took out.