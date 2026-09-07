If You Are Obese, It Can Affect Your Spine And Lead To Persistent Back Pain, Spine Surgeon Explains Why And How
We associate obesity with diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease but the spine also pays a price, says spine surgeon Dr Siddharth Katkade.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
Back pain used to feel like something that happened to your parents. Then, slowly, it became something that happened to your friends. And now you meet people in their 30s talking about slipped discs, persistent back pain and difficulty standing for long periods. There are many reasons for this: ageing and sitting at a desk for long hours, to name a couple. But there is another factor that doesn't always get enough attention: excess body weight.
According to Dr Siddharth Katkade, Consultant Spine Surgeon, Bombay Spine Clinic, “Excess weight can place additional stress on the structures that support the body and may contribute to degeneration and chronic pain. The good news is that, unlike some risk factors, body weight is something that can be addressed. Improving weight, fitness and physical activity can therefore become part of looking after the spine, not just the waistline.”
Your Spine Is Carrying More Than You Think
Every additional kilogram can increase the mechanical load placed on the vertebrae, discs, facet joints and supporting muscles. Over the years, this additional stress may contribute to degeneration and pain, according to Dr Katkade.
This doesn't mean that every person with obesity will develop a spine disorder. Nor does it mean that every slim person will have a healthy back. Spine problems usually have several contributors, including genetics, ageing, physical activity, occupation, smoking, bone health and overall fitness. But excess weight is one piece of the puzzle.
Chronic Back Pain Can Make Everyday Things Difficult
One of the most common problems associated with obesity is chronic lower back pain. It may begin as an occasional ache. Then standing for an hour becomes uncomfortable. A long walk becomes tiring. Getting out of bed in the morning takes a little more effort.
“Patients may experience persistent lower-back aching, morning stiffness, difficulty standing for long periods and reduced walking tolerance. This can create an unfortunate cycle. The back hurts, so you move less. You move less, your fitness decreases. Reduced activity can make weight management harder. The additional weight can place further stress on the back. Breaking that cycle is often an important part of treatment,” says the spine surgeon from Bombay Spine Clinic.
Extra Weight Can Speed Up Disc Wear
Between the bones of the spine are small cushions called intervertebral discs. They help absorb shock and allow the spine to move. Extra body weight increases the amount of compressive force on these disks. Over time, this may contribute to dehydration, degeneration and loss of disc height. Disc degeneration is a normal part of ageing. The problem is that excess weight may accelerate some of these changes. This is one reason someone in their 30s or 40s may experience significant back problems earlier than expected.
Slipped Disc Can Affect The Nerves
Another familiar term is a “slipped disc”. Technically, this usually refers to a disc herniation. When the outer portion of a disc weakens, material from inside can protrude and press on nearby nerves. This can cause symptoms such as sciatica, leg pain, tingling, numbness or weakness. Obesity isn't the sole cause of a herniated disc but additional mechanical stress may contribute to the development or persistence of symptoms. When a nerve is involved, the problem isn't always just a sore back. A person may find walking, standing or even sleeping uncomfortable because the pain travels down the leg.
Also read: Your Regular Back Pain Can Turn Into a Slipped Disc; Early Signs You Should Never Ignore
Another condition associated with degenerative changes is lumbar canal stenosis, in which the space available for the nerves in the lower spine becomes narrower. People may experience back or leg pain, numbness and difficulty walking long distances. Interestingly, some find that their symptoms improve when they sit down or bend forward. Again, weight is only one factor. Age-related changes and other structural problems can also contribute to spinal canal narrowing.
Says Dr. Katkade, “The spine has small joints called facet joints at its back. They help to steer and stabilize motion. The higher the body weight, the greater the loads on the joints. Over time, this may contribute to cartilage wear, arthritis and chronic back pain.”
Losing Weight Can Help The Spine But It Isn't A Magic Eraser
Weight loss can reduce mechanical stress on the spine. It may also improve walking ability, physical fitness and the strain placed on muscles and joints. Improvements in inflammation and surgical outcomes may also occur.
However, losing weight cannot undo every structural problem. If a nerve is severely compressed, the spine is unstable or there is significant spinal cord compression, specialised medical or surgical treatment may still be required. The objective, therefore, shouldn't be simply to chase a number on the weighing scale. The bigger goal is to build a body that moves better and supports the spine better.
Back Pain Treatment Is More Than Taking A Painkiller
Painkillers may relieve pain, but they don’t necessarily address the factors contributing to chronic back pain. A more comprehensive strategy can include regular physical activity, physiotherapy, nutrition and lifestyle changes.
- Walking is a safe and accessible form of exercise.
- Strengthening the core muscles can help support the spine and improve posture.
- A physiotherapist can also work on flexibility, balance, core strength and movement patterns.
- Nutrition matters too. A balanced diet containing adequate protein, calcium, vitamin D, fruits, vegetables and whole grains can support bone and muscle health while helping with sustainable weight management.
Then there are the less glamorous things: sitting less, improving workplace ergonomics, quitting smoking, sleeping adequately and managing stress.
When Is Spine Surgery Required?
Treatment should be based on the underlying spine problem, not body weight alone. Dr Siddharth Katkade explains that when conservative measures aren't enough, doctors may consider medications, image-guided spinal injections, minimally invasive procedures, endoscopic spine surgery or procedures such as spinal decompression and fixation.
Being overweight does not automatically mean someone needs surgery. Nor does losing weight mean that surgery will always be unnecessary. The diagnosis comes first.
Also read:
- The Rural Obesity Paradox: Villages Are Becoming The New Frontline In India's Obesity Battle
- Back Pain Myths vs Facts: When Should You Really See A Spine Specialist?
- Sarcopenic Obesity Explained: When You Look Thin, But Are Metabolically Obese Within
- Obese Women Are Not Only At Higher Risk Of Breast Cancer, But Also Host The Conditions For The Cancer To Become Invasive