ETV Bharat / health

If You Are Obese, It Can Affect Your Spine And Lead To Persistent Back Pain, Spine Surgeon Explains Why And How

Back pain used to feel like something that happened to your parents. Then, slowly, it became something that happened to your friends. And now you meet people in their 30s talking about slipped discs, persistent back pain and difficulty standing for long periods. There are many reasons for this: ageing and sitting at a desk for long hours, to name a couple. But there is another factor that doesn't always get enough attention: excess body weight.

According to Dr Siddharth Katkade, Consultant Spine Surgeon, Bombay Spine Clinic, “Excess weight can place additional stress on the structures that support the body and may contribute to degeneration and chronic pain. The good news is that, unlike some risk factors, body weight is something that can be addressed. Improving weight, fitness and physical activity can therefore become part of looking after the spine, not just the waistline.”

Your Spine Is Carrying More Than You Think

Every additional kilogram can increase the mechanical load placed on the vertebrae, discs, facet joints and supporting muscles. Over the years, this additional stress may contribute to degeneration and pain, according to Dr Katkade.

This doesn't mean that every person with obesity will develop a spine disorder. Nor does it mean that every slim person will have a healthy back. Spine problems usually have several contributors, including genetics, ageing, physical activity, occupation, smoking, bone health and overall fitness. But excess weight is one piece of the puzzle.

Someone in their 30s or 40s may experience significant back problems earlier due to excess weight (Getty Images)

Chronic Back Pain Can Make Everyday Things Difficult

One of the most common problems associated with obesity is chronic lower back pain. It may begin as an occasional ache. Then standing for an hour becomes uncomfortable. A long walk becomes tiring. Getting out of bed in the morning takes a little more effort.

“Patients may experience persistent lower-back aching, morning stiffness, difficulty standing for long periods and reduced walking tolerance. This can create an unfortunate cycle. The back hurts, so you move less. You move less, your fitness decreases. Reduced activity can make weight management harder. The additional weight can place further stress on the back. Breaking that cycle is often an important part of treatment,” says the spine surgeon from Bombay Spine Clinic.

Extra Weight Can Speed Up Disc Wear

Between the bones of the spine are small cushions called intervertebral discs. They help absorb shock and allow the spine to move. Extra body weight increases the amount of compressive force on these disks. Over time, this may contribute to dehydration, degeneration and loss of disc height. Disc degeneration is a normal part of ageing. The problem is that excess weight may accelerate some of these changes. This is one reason someone in their 30s or 40s may experience significant back problems earlier than expected.