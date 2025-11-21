ETV Bharat / health

Cutting Down On Smoking Isn’t Enough, Even A Few Cigarettes A Day Can Harm Your Heart

Did you know that even if you smoke just 2-5 cigarettes a day, you have a much higher risk of serious health problems than people who don’t smoke at all? While quitting helps a lot, it can take decades for your body to fully recover, according to a new study supported by the American Heart Association’s Tobacco Center for Regulatory Science.

Researchers studied more than 320,000 adults over 20 years. They discovered:

People who smoked only 2-5 cigarettes a day were more than twice as likely to develop major heart problems compared to people who never smoked. These light smokers also had a 60% higher risk of dying from any cause. People who smoked 11-15 cigarettes a day had an 84% higher risk of heart disease and were more than twice as likely to die early.

The takeaway is simple: there is no safe level of smoking. Also, it may take 30 years or more for someone who once smoked to have the same health risk as a person who never smoked. This doesn’t mean quitting isn’t worth it; it just shows how damaging smoking can be, even at low levels. The earlier you quit, the better.