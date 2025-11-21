ETV Bharat / health

Cutting Down On Smoking Isn’t Enough, Even A Few Cigarettes A Day Can Harm Your Heart

New research shows that 'light smoking' is not actually safe, but has a 60% higher risk of dying from any cause.

Man smoking in a cafe
Even 2-5 cigarettes a day will harm you (Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat Health Team

Published : November 21, 2025 at 12:19 PM IST

Did you know that even if you smoke just 2-5 cigarettes a day, you have a much higher risk of serious health problems than people who don’t smoke at all? While quitting helps a lot, it can take decades for your body to fully recover, according to a new study supported by the American Heart Association’s Tobacco Center for Regulatory Science.

Researchers studied more than 320,000 adults over 20 years. They discovered:

  1. People who smoked only 2-5 cigarettes a day were more than twice as likely to develop major heart problems compared to people who never smoked.
  2. These light smokers also had a 60% higher risk of dying from any cause.
  3. People who smoked 11-15 cigarettes a day had an 84% higher risk of heart disease and were more than twice as likely to die early.

The takeaway is simple: there is no safe level of smoking. Also, it may take 30 years or more for someone who once smoked to have the same health risk as a person who never smoked. This doesn’t mean quitting isn’t worth it; it just shows how damaging smoking can be, even at low levels. The earlier you quit, the better.

Cigarette
There is no 'safe' level of smoking (Getty Images)

Cigarette smoking has gone down overall, but many people are shifting to “low-level” smoking. This study makes it clear that even a few cigarettes a day still raises your risk for:

  • Heart attacks
  • Stroke
  • Heart failure
  • Atrial fibrillation (irregular heartbeat)
  • Death from heart disease
  • Death from any cause

Researchers in the US analyzed detailed data from 22 long-term studies, giving them the large sample size needed to see patterns that smaller studies often miss.

Smoking even one cigarette a day is not safe. Smoking 2-5 cigarettes a day raises your risk for every major heart condition and early death. Quitting helps immediately, and the sooner you quit, the more of your health you can recover. But it can take decades for your risk to match someone who never smoked.

