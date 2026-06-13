ETV Bharat / health

Think 1 Or 2 Drinks A Day Is Safe? New Research Says Even Light Drinking May Have Consequences

Know about the health risks associated with "just a few drinks" a week ( Getty Images )

For decades, everyone agreed that heavy drinking was harmful. The debate centred on everything below that threshold. A glass of wine with dinner. A beer after work. The occasional cocktail shared among friends. These habits were often viewed as acceptable. Now, a major new analysis is challenging that assumption.

Published in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs, the study suggests that alcohol-related health risks may begin at lower levels of consumption than previously recognized. After reviewing a vast body of evidence, researchers found no clear overall health benefit from low-level drinking and concluded that both men and women should limit alcohol intake to no more than one drink per day. The findings arrive at a time when scientific understanding of alcohol is undergoing a significant recalibration.

A Different Way of Looking at Alcohol Risk

One reason the US study has attracted attention is its methodology. The new report was previously commissioned under the Joe Biden administration to help inform the 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans. Rather than following a single group of participants over many years, researchers assembled a much larger picture by combining multiple national datasets. Federal health surveys, mortality records, alcohol consumption patterns, and disease statistics were brought together into a single analytical framework.

The review ultimately examined 56 systematic reviews and meta-analyses, creating one of the more comprehensive assessments of alcohol-related risk conducted in recent years. Researchers found no statistically significant evidence that low-level alcohol consumption provides an overall health advantage. Instead, the analysis suggested that alcohol-related mortality risk begins to rise at relatively modest levels of consumption.

The model estimated that the lifetime risk of alcohol-attributable death exceeded one death per 1,000 individuals at roughly 6.5 drinks per week for men and 7 drinks per week for women. More importantly, risk accelerated beyond that point. At approximately 8.5 drinks per week, the estimated lifetime risk of an alcohol-related death surpassed one in 100 individuals. For men consuming 14 drinks weekly (about two drinks per day), the estimated lifetime risk increased to approximately one in 25. So, the threshold between "safe" and "risky" may be lower than many people assumed.

The study also emphasizes that quantity tells only part of the story. How people drink may be nearly as important as how much they drink.