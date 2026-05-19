ETV Bharat / health

Make These 5 Lifestyle Changes To Manage IBD Symptoms, Says Gastroenterologist

Living with Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) can be mentally and physically tiring because symptoms don’t always behave the same way. There are days when people feel almost normal, and then there are days when even eating something simple feels uncomfortable.

What Is IBD?

IBD is a group of chronic inflammatory conditions that affhect the digestive tract. “Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis affect the digestive tract and commonly cause stomach cramps, bloating, diarrhoea, tiredness, and sudden urgency to use the washroom,” says Dr. Lovkesh Anand, Director & Unit Head, Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Endoscopy at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Dwarka. Medicines are important and should never be ignored, but daily habits also have an impact on how the body feels. He adds that people living with IBD should also avoid taking painkillers or antibiotics without medical advice. Certain medicines like NSAIDs may irritate the digestive tract and worsen your pain.

Dr. Anand shares a few practical lifestyle changes can help people feel more comfortable and reduce frequent symptom problems.

1. Learn Your Food Triggers

One thing doctors often tell IBD patients is that trigger foods are different for everyone. Some foods may trouble few people more than others. While a few individuals notice discomfort after eating spicy or oily meals others may feel symptoms worsen after dairy products, packaged snacks or excess caffeine.

Rather than depending completely on online diet charts, it is often more useful to pay attention to how your own body reacts after meals. Maintaining a small record of daily diet and symptoms for some time may help identify foods that are not suiting you. When symptoms become more active, homemade meals are generally easier on the stomach and more comfortable to digest. Foods like khichdi, curd, rice, bananas, soups, toast, and boiled vegetables are generally better tolerated compared to oily or processed food.

2. Don’t Ignore Hydration