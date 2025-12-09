ETV Bharat / health

New Gene Therapy May Cure A Deadly Form of Leukemia

Leukemia is one of the most common cancers in children. In India, nearly one in three childhood cancer cases is leukemia. It affects both children and adults, but it is especially dangerous in young patients. Now, doctors and scientists say a new treatment may finally offer a cure for a form of leukemia that was once considered almost impossible to treat.

The treatment is called BE-CAR7. It is a new type of gene therapy. In early international trials, many patients who received it saw their cancer disappear completely and stayed cancer-free for years. Experts say this could be a major turning point in blood cancer treatment.

For the uninitiated, leukemia is a cancer of the blood. It starts in the bone marrow, where blood cells are made. One aggressive type is called T-cell leukemia. Normally, doctors use a treatment called CAR T-cell therapy, where they take a patient’s own immune cells, change them in a lab, and send them back to fight the cancer. But in T-cell leukemia, the cells often attack each other instead of the cancer. Because of this, many patients do not respond well to chemotherapy or even bone marrow transplants.

How BE-CAR7 Works

BE-CAR7 works differently. Doctors use healthy immune cells from a donor which are carefully changed in the lab using a precise gene-editing method. Scientists make three important changes: