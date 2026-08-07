Less Than 1% of Indian Women Undergo Clinical Breast Examination, Study Finds
The study found that low awareness, misconceptions, and other barriers have contributed to poor participation in breast cancer screening programmes
Published : August 7, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Less than 1% of women in India undergo Clinical Breast Examination (CBE) for breast cancer screening, despite the importance of early detection in improving treatment outcomes, according to a new study published in the prestigious Journal of Clinical Oncology (JCO).
The study found that low awareness, misconceptions, and other barriers have contributed to poor participation in breast cancer screening programmes, even though Clinical Breast Examination is available free of cost under government healthcare initiatives.
The research was conducted across several Indian states, including Telangana, by a collaborative team from the MD Anderson Cancer Centre in the United States and Hyderabad-based Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation. The findings have been published in the internationally recognised Journal of Clinical Oncology.
Dr Raghu Ram, Director of the Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation and one of the lead researchers, said Clinical Breast Examination is available free of charge under the National Health Mission (NHM), but a large number of eligible women are still not accessing the service.
Dr Raghu Ram said the findings of the study, along with recommendations to strengthen breast cancer screening nationwide, have been submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He recommended making Clinical Breast Examination a routine component of women's healthcare services at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Health and Wellness Centres.
Integrating breast cancer screening into regular health check-ups could help identify the disease at an earlier stage, improve treatment outcomes and potentially reduce breast cancer-related mortality, he said.
The researchers said that greater public awareness, regular screening and the integration of breast health assessments into primary healthcare are crucial to reducing the burden of breast cancer in India.
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