Legionnaires' Disease Explained: The Dangerous Lung Infection That Can Spread Through Water, Not People
With an outbreak in New York claiming a life, here's all you need to know about the mysterious disease caused by Legionella bacteria.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST
A mysterious pneumonia outbreak in New York City has claimed its first life, with at least 67 people falling ill and dozens needing hospital care. Health officials are investigating whether contaminated cooling towers on rooftops are behind the outbreak, but one thing is already clear: this isn't another virus, and you can't catch it from someone sitting next to you. The culprit is Legionnaires' disease, a severe form of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria.
Why The Dramatic Name?
The name sounds dramatic because it is. It comes from a 1976 outbreak among people attending an American Legion convention in Philadelphia, where the disease was first identified. So, should people in India be worried? Here's what you need to know.
Legionnaires' Disease Is Not Contagious
When we hear about an outbreak, our minds immediately jump to COVID-19. But Legionnaires' disease behaves very differently. It does not spread from person to person. You won't catch it from shaking hands, sharing a meal or sitting next to an infected person. Instead, people become infected by breathing in tiny droplets of water that contain Legionella bacteria. These droplets can come from cooling towers, hot tubs, decorative fountains, showers or other building water systems where the bacteria have multiplied. We worry about polluted air and contaminated food, but sometimes the danger hides inside the pipes of a building.
Also read: US Cyclospora Outbreak: All About The Foodborne Parasite That Attacks Most In Rainy Weather
Where Does The Bacteria Come From?
Legionella naturally exists in freshwater environments like lakes and rivers. The real problem begins when it finds its way into human-made water systems. Warm, stagnant water inside poorly maintained plumbing, cooling towers or swimming pools provides ideal conditions for the bacteria to multiply. When these systems generate a fine mist, people nearby may inhale the contaminated droplets. That's why health officials investigating the New York outbreak are focusing on rooftop cooling towers rather than drinking water.
Symptoms And Risks
The illness usually appears between two and 14 days after exposure, although some outbreaks have reported even longer incubation periods. The symptoms resemble pneumonia or even influenza, so diagnosis can sometimes be delayed. Ironically, most of the people who are exposed to Legionella don't fall ill. The bacteria causes disease people with weak immunity and those who have comorbidities. So, senior citizens, smokers, cancer patients, people with chronic lung diseases, diabetes, kidney disease or liver disease are at high risk.
Is There A Treatment?
Unlike viral infections, Legionnaires' disease is caused by bacteria, so antibiotics are effective if treatment begins early. Delayed diagnosis, however, can increase the risk of serious complications such as respiratory failure, kidney injury and multi-organ failure.
What About India?
India has reported sporadic cases of Legionnaires' disease, although it is believed to be underdiagnosed because routine testing for Legionella is not always performed. Large hospitals, hotels, shopping malls and commercial buildings all have complex water systems that require regular maintenance to prevent bacterial growth.
This doesn't mean every air conditioner is dangerous. In fact, the risk is linked mainly to large building water systems, especially cooling towers and poorly maintained plumbing, rather than the split AC units found in most homes. As cities grow, keeping the water systems clean may become just as important as keeping the buildings themselves standing.
Can I Prevent It?
For the public, there isn't much you need to do beyond being aware of the symptoms if there's a known outbreak. The bigger responsibility lies with building owners and facility managers, who should regularly clean, disinfect and maintain cooling towers and water systems. The World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend water management programmes to prevent Legionella from growing in large buildings.
References:
- https://www.who.int/emergencies/outbreak-toolkit/disease-outbreak-toolboxes/legionellosis-outbreak-toolbox
- https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40121-022-00635-7
- https://www.cdc.gov/legionella/index.html
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