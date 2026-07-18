ETV Bharat / health

Legionnaires' Disease Explained: The Dangerous Lung Infection That Can Spread Through Water, Not People

A mysterious pneumonia outbreak in New York City has claimed its first life, with at least 67 people falling ill and dozens needing hospital care. Health officials are investigating whether contaminated cooling towers on rooftops are behind the outbreak, but one thing is already clear: this isn't another virus, and you can't catch it from someone sitting next to you. The culprit is Legionnaires' disease, a severe form of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria.

Why The Dramatic Name?

The name sounds dramatic because it is. It comes from a 1976 outbreak among people attending an American Legion convention in Philadelphia, where the disease was first identified. So, should people in India be worried? Here's what you need to know.

Legionnaires' Disease Is Not Contagious

When we hear about an outbreak, our minds immediately jump to COVID-19. But Legionnaires' disease behaves very differently. It does not spread from person to person. You won't catch it from shaking hands, sharing a meal or sitting next to an infected person. Instead, people become infected by breathing in tiny droplets of water that contain Legionella bacteria. These droplets can come from cooling towers, hot tubs, decorative fountains, showers or other building water systems where the bacteria have multiplied. We worry about polluted air and contaminated food, but sometimes the danger hides inside the pipes of a building.

Also read: US Cyclospora Outbreak: All About The Foodborne Parasite That Attacks Most In Rainy Weather

Where Does The Bacteria Come From?

Legionella naturally exists in freshwater environments like lakes and rivers. The real problem begins when it finds its way into human-made water systems. Warm, stagnant water inside poorly maintained plumbing, cooling towers or swimming pools provides ideal conditions for the bacteria to multiply. When these systems generate a fine mist, people nearby may inhale the contaminated droplets. That's why health officials investigating the New York outbreak are focusing on rooftop cooling towers rather than drinking water.