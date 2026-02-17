Randeep Hoda And Lin Laishram: 40 And Finally Ready For A Baby? Fertility Expert Reveals What Couples Need To Understand About Late Parenthood
If you're staring at a birthday cake with over 40 candles and thinking, “Maybe now’s the time,” here’s what you actually need to know.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 11:25 AM IST
When news broke that 49-year-old Randeep Hooda and his 40-year-old wife Lin Laishram are expecting a baby, the collective reaction wasn’t shock. It was more like, “Oh good!” Not long ago, Katrina Kaif became a mother at 42, prompting an avalanche of think pieces, WhatsApp forwards, and aunties everywhere reconsidering their timelines. Having a baby after 40 is no longer rare.
Hooda's latest Instagram post on Valentine's Day read: "I found love in her eyes… and now I see our future in her smile.
#HappyValentinesDay to my heart and the little heartbeat growing within."
Celebrities like Mr and Mrs Hooda, and Katrina Kaif remind us that parenthood after 40 is visible and increasingly normal. But behind every glossy announcement are medical consultations, blood tests, lifestyle adjustments, and sometimes assisted reproduction. Awareness has improved. And with preparation (physical, emotional, and medical), conceiving in your 40s is not a fantasy anymore. So if you and your partner are staring at a birthday cake with 40 candles and thinking, “Maybe now’s the time,” here’s what you actually need to know, minus the panic plus a little realism.
Fertility After 40 Isn’t Impossible
Dr. Kshitiz Murdia, CEO & Whole-Time Director of Indira IVF Hospital Limited, says, “Conceiving after 40 is more common now, and with the right medical guidance, it remains a meaningful possibility.”
That’s the hopeful bit. The practical bit is this — fertility declines with age. For women, this happens because both the number and quality of eggs decrease over time. Unlike men, who produce sperm continuously, women are born with their lifetime supply of eggs. By 40, that supply has been significantly edited down. This doesn’t mean pregnancy won’t happen naturally. It means the odds aren’t as generous as they were at 28 when you were too busy building a career and a life. “The key,” Dr. Murdia explains, “is awareness and timely evaluation.” In other words: don’t guess. Test.
Women considering pregnancy in their 40s should assess ovarian reserve. This is typically done through:
- AMH (Anti-Müllerian Hormone) blood tests
- FSH (Follicle-Stimulating Hormone) blood tests
- Ultrasound evaluation of follicle count
What Men Over 40 Need to Know
Here’s something we don’t talk about enough: male fertility also changes with age. Yes, men can technically father children well into their 50s and beyond. But sperm quality declines over time. Motility (how well sperm swim), morphology (shape), and DNA integrity can all be affected. Advanced paternal age has been associated in some studies with higher risks of certain genetic conditions and developmental disorders. The increase in risk is small, but it exists.
If you’re a man over 40 planning for a baby, here’s what to keep in mind:
- Get a semen analysis done early.
- Address lifestyle factors: smoking, excessive alcohol, obesity, chronic stress.
- Manage medical conditions like diabetes and hypertension.
- Prioritise sleep.
In other words, this is not just her project. It’s a joint production.
When Nature Needs Tech Support
If natural conception becomes more challenging, assisted reproductive technologies have changed the game dramatically. IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) and ICSI (Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection) have significantly improved outcomes for couples in their 40s. These aren’t fringe treatments anymore. They are mainstream medical options.
Dr. Murdia notes that in certain situations, donor eggs may be advised to enhance the likelihood of success. This can be an emotional decision. It requires conversation, and sometimes therapy. But medically, it often improves pregnancy rates substantially for women with diminished ovarian reserve. There’s also pre-implantation genetic testing (PGT), which can reduce uncertainty about chromosomal issues such as Down syndrome.
What You Shouldn’t Skip
Pregnancy in your 40s is about sustaining a healthy pregnancy. Dr. Murdia emphasises the importance of comprehensive preconception assessments. Why? Because certain risks increase with age, including:
- Gestational diabetes
- Hypertension
- Pre-eclampsia
- Delivery-related complications
Before trying to conceive, both partners should schedule a thorough health check.
For women, this includes:
- Thyroid function tests
- Blood sugar screening
- Blood pressure monitoring
- BMI assessment
- Screening for nutritional deficiencies (especially Vitamin D and iron)
For men, beyond semen analysis:
- Metabolic health check
- Hormonal evaluation if indicated
- Cardiovascular risk assessment
Balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, and proper management of conditions such as thyroid disorders or diabetes contribute meaningfully to positive outcomes. Think of it as training for a marathon, except the marathon ends with a human who won’t sleep for two years.
There’s something psychologically different about becoming a parent at 42 versus 28. At 28, you might have worried about missing parties. At 42, you worry about school admissions, retirement planning, and whether your back can survive toddlerhood. But there are advantages too. Couples in their 40s are more deliberate, they approach parenthood with intention rather than accident. Still, fertility treatments can be emotionally exhausting. The injections. The two-week suspense between embryo transfer and pregnancy test. It can test even solid relationships. If you’re going down this road, build a support system.
One of the most important points Dr. Murdia makes is this: timely evaluation allows couples to make informed decisions. If you are 41 and thinking about trying “next year,” consider getting evaluated now. Information does not force action. It simply gives you options. The earlier you understand your biological reality, the wider your choices.
References:
Read more:
- Can Sexual Dysfunction In Men Affect Their Chances Of Having A Baby? We Asked A Fertility Specialist
- International Condom Day 2026: The Things People Get Wrong About Using Condoms
- Reports Are Normal But Still Not Getting Pregnant? Ob/Gyn Explains Why “Normal” Tests Don’t Always Mean A Couple Is Fertility-Ready