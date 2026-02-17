ETV Bharat / health

Randeep Hoda And Lin Laishram: 40 And Finally Ready For A Baby? Fertility Expert Reveals What Couples Need To Understand About Late Parenthood

Actor Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram are going to be parents soon ( Image by special arrangement )

When news broke that 49-year-old Randeep Hooda and his 40-year-old wife Lin Laishram are expecting a baby, the collective reaction wasn’t shock. It was more like, “Oh good!” Not long ago, Katrina Kaif became a mother at 42, prompting an avalanche of think pieces, WhatsApp forwards, and aunties everywhere reconsidering their timelines. Having a baby after 40 is no longer rare.

Hooda's latest Instagram post on Valentine's Day read: "I found love in her eyes… and now I see our future in her smile.

#HappyValentinesDay to my heart and the little heartbeat growing within."

Celebrities like Mr and Mrs Hooda, and Katrina Kaif remind us that parenthood after 40 is visible and increasingly normal. But behind every glossy announcement are medical consultations, blood tests, lifestyle adjustments, and sometimes assisted reproduction. Awareness has improved. And with preparation (physical, emotional, and medical), conceiving in your 40s is not a fantasy anymore. So if you and your partner are staring at a birthday cake with 40 candles and thinking, “Maybe now’s the time,” here’s what you actually need to know, minus the panic plus a little realism.

Fertility After 40 Isn’t Impossible

Dr. Kshitiz Murdia, CEO & Whole-Time Director of Indira IVF Hospital Limited, says, “Conceiving after 40 is more common now, and with the right medical guidance, it remains a meaningful possibility.”

That’s the hopeful bit. The practical bit is this — fertility declines with age. For women, this happens because both the number and quality of eggs decrease over time. Unlike men, who produce sperm continuously, women are born with their lifetime supply of eggs. By 40, that supply has been significantly edited down. This doesn’t mean pregnancy won’t happen naturally. It means the odds aren’t as generous as they were at 28 when you were too busy building a career and a life. “The key,” Dr. Murdia explains, “is awareness and timely evaluation.” In other words: don’t guess. Test.

With proper planning, becoming parents in your 40s in not a fantasy anymore (Getty Images)

Women considering pregnancy in their 40s should assess ovarian reserve. This is typically done through:

AMH (Anti-Müllerian Hormone) blood tests FSH (Follicle-Stimulating Hormone) blood tests Ultrasound evaluation of follicle count

What Men Over 40 Need to Know