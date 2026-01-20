ETV Bharat / health

Healthy Recipe For Cholesterol Control, Reduce It While You Eat

Garlic and fenugreek improve heart health. Even better results can be achieved when these are combined with rice bran oil. Garlic and fenugreek improve lipid profile, reduce cholesterol, and aid in digestion. The oryzanol found in rice bran oil helps control bad cholesterol.

Lasooni Methi, prepared mainly with fresh fenugreek leaves and garlic, is not just a perfect accompaniment for chapatis and parathas. It tastes equally delicious when mixed with hot, steaming rice. Besides its rich flavour, the dish also leaves a refreshing aftertaste. It is a popular choice at highway dhabas, hotels, and restaurants. However, this recipe can also be prepared easily at home.

Method

1. First, add the roasted gram and peanuts to a mixer jar, pour in a little water, and grind into a smooth paste. Roasted cashewnuts can be used instead of roasted gram, if preferred.

2. Heat a stove and place a kadai on it. Add oil and lightly fry five to six garlic cloves. Then add the cleaned fenugreek leaves and sauté well. Cook until the methi releases its moisture and comes together again. Transfer this mixture to a bowl and keep it aside.

Garlic (lasoon) (Getty Images)

3. In the same kadai, add a little more oil. Add cumin seeds, dried red chillies, and chopped garlic, and fry while stirring continuously. Add finely chopped onions and sauté until they turn golden. Once the onions are well-cooked, add red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, and Kashmiri chilli powder, and mix well.

4. Pour in a little water, then add the tomato puree and salt to taste. Mix thoroughly, cover with a lid, and cook for about four minutes. When the lid is removed, oil will begin to separate on the surface. At this stage, add kasuri methi and mix well. Add the prepared paste and cook on a medium flame for four to five minutes.

5. Finally, add garam masala and stir well. Add the fried fenugreek leaves, mix everything, cover the kadai, and cook for an additional 3 minutes.

Serve hot. The aromatic Lasooni Methi is now ready to be enjoyed.

