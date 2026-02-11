IGMC Shimla Performs North India’s First Laparoscopic Near-Total Gastrectomy In Government Hospital
Doctors confirmed that the 44-year-old patient from Shimla is recovering well and is likely to be discharged soon.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
Shimla: In a first-of-its-kind surgery at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla, a team of doctors successfully performed a complex laparoscopic near-total gastrectomy on a woman suffering from advanced stomach cancer. The doctors said 90 per cent of the patient's stomach was removed and reconstructed using minimally invasive (keyhole) technique.
The operation lasted approximately six to six-and-a-half hours. Doctors confirmed that the 44-year-old patient from Shimla is recovering well and is likely to be discharged soon.
Until now, laparoscopic procedures at IGMC had involved removal of up to 50 per cent of the stomach. This is the first time surgeons at the institution have successfully carried out a near-total gastrectomy through laparoscopy.
Dr Vipin Sharma, Assistant Professor of Surgical Gastroenterology at IGMC and part of the operating team, said the patient had been suffering for several months from persistent abdominal pain, continuous weight loss and difficulty in eating.
"Detailed investigations confirmed advanced-stage gastric cancer. The patient was first given chemotherapy. Considering the seriousness of the condition, a joint team of specialist surgeons, anaesthetists and trained nursing staff was formed. With careful planning and execution, the surgery was successfully completed," he said.
Unit Head Professor Dr Ved Sharma said, "Performing such an extensive resection through laparoscopic technique is extremely demanding. The procedure involves small incisions, which reduce the risk of infection, minimise pain and enable faster recovery compared to open surgery," he explained.
IGMC Medical Superintendent Dr Rahul Rao said the surgery was performed on February 2, 2026, and termed it a landmark achievement for the institution.
"This is the first time that a fully laparoscopic near-total gastrectomy for stomach cancer has been successfully carried out at IGMC. Such complex procedures are usually performed in large private hospitals. This is the first surgery of its kind in a government hospital in North India," he said.
The operation was conducted under the guidance of Department Head Professor Dr Ved Sharma, with Dr Vipin Sharma, Dr Shubham, Dr Ashish and anaesthetist Dr Manoj forming part of the surgical team.
