ETV Bharat / health

IGMC Shimla Performs North India’s First Laparoscopic Near-Total Gastrectomy In Government Hospital

Shimla: In a first-of-its-kind surgery at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla, a team of doctors successfully performed a complex laparoscopic near-total gastrectomy on a woman suffering from advanced stomach cancer. The doctors said 90 per cent of the patient's stomach was removed and reconstructed using minimally invasive (keyhole) technique.

The operation lasted approximately six to six-and-a-half hours. Doctors confirmed that the 44-year-old patient from Shimla is recovering well and is likely to be discharged soon.

Until now, laparoscopic procedures at IGMC had involved removal of up to 50 per cent of the stomach. This is the first time surgeons at the institution have successfully carried out a near-total gastrectomy through laparoscopy.

Dr Vipin Sharma, Assistant Professor of Surgical Gastroenterology at IGMC and part of the operating team, said the patient had been suffering for several months from persistent abdominal pain, continuous weight loss and difficulty in eating.

"Detailed investigations confirmed advanced-stage gastric cancer. The patient was first given chemotherapy. Considering the seriousness of the condition, a joint team of specialist surgeons, anaesthetists and trained nursing staff was formed. With careful planning and execution, the surgery was successfully completed," he said.