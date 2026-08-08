ETV Bharat / health

India's Organ Transplant Crisis: The Demand Is Growing Faster Than The System

We tend to think of organ transplantation as a story about extraordinary medicine. A failing kidney, a donated liver, a surgeon working for hours, and eventually a patient getting another chance at life. But there is another, less cinematic part of the story: what happens when there aren't enough organs, hospitals, specialists or donors to meet the demand?

A new study published in The Lancet Regional Health – Southeast Asia suggests India is heading towards an enormous transplant gap. The country already performs thousands of transplants every year, yet that number represents only a small fraction of what is actually needed. And as India's population ages and chronic diseases increase, the gap is expected to become even wider.

The numbers are difficult to ignore. For instance, In 2021, India needed an estimated 4.06 lakh solid-organ transplants every year. It performed only about 12,236.

Infographic (Lancet)

The Transplant Gap Is Already Huge

The study estimated that India needed 1,25,894 kidney transplants in 2021. Only 9,105 were performed. That's about 7.2% of the estimated requirement. The gap becomes even more dramatic for other organs. India needed an estimated 1,84,542 liver transplants, but performed only 2,847, meeting just 1.5% of demand. For heart transplants, the country needed an estimated 83,841, but performed just 151—only 0.2% of the estimated requirement. For lungs, the estimated need was 11,253, compared with just 133 transplants, covering approximately 1.2% of demand.

So while transplant medicine may look technologically impressive, access to it remains extremely limited.

The Numbers Get Worse by 2040

The researchers don't expect transplant demand to remain where it is today. By 2040, India is projected to need approximately:

1,43,722 kidney transplants a year

2,10,649 liver transplants

95,711 heart transplants

12,846 lung transplants

Why The increase?

An ageing population is one factor. The growing burden of chronic diseases is another. Even if India's transplant capacity grows by a relatively healthy 8-10% every year, the country would still meet only about 32.6% of kidney transplant demand by 2040. For liver, heart and lung transplants, coverage would remain below 7%. In other words, simply doing more of what we are doing now will not solve the problem.

Liver Problem Is Bigger Than The Kidney Problem