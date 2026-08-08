India's Organ Transplant Crisis: The Demand Is Growing Faster Than The System
The country already performs thousands of transplants, yet that number represents only a small fraction of what is actually needed, says a Lancet report.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
We tend to think of organ transplantation as a story about extraordinary medicine. A failing kidney, a donated liver, a surgeon working for hours, and eventually a patient getting another chance at life. But there is another, less cinematic part of the story: what happens when there aren't enough organs, hospitals, specialists or donors to meet the demand?
A new study published in The Lancet Regional Health – Southeast Asia suggests India is heading towards an enormous transplant gap. The country already performs thousands of transplants every year, yet that number represents only a small fraction of what is actually needed. And as India's population ages and chronic diseases increase, the gap is expected to become even wider.
The numbers are difficult to ignore. For instance, In 2021, India needed an estimated 4.06 lakh solid-organ transplants every year. It performed only about 12,236.
The Transplant Gap Is Already Huge
- The study estimated that India needed 1,25,894 kidney transplants in 2021. Only 9,105 were performed. That's about 7.2% of the estimated requirement.
- The gap becomes even more dramatic for other organs. India needed an estimated 1,84,542 liver transplants, but performed only 2,847, meeting just 1.5% of demand.
- For heart transplants, the country needed an estimated 83,841, but performed just 151—only 0.2% of the estimated requirement.
- For lungs, the estimated need was 11,253, compared with just 133 transplants, covering approximately 1.2% of demand.
So while transplant medicine may look technologically impressive, access to it remains extremely limited.
The Numbers Get Worse by 2040
The researchers don't expect transplant demand to remain where it is today. By 2040, India is projected to need approximately:
- 1,43,722 kidney transplants a year
- 2,10,649 liver transplants
- 95,711 heart transplants
- 12,846 lung transplants
Why The increase?
An ageing population is one factor. The growing burden of chronic diseases is another. Even if India's transplant capacity grows by a relatively healthy 8-10% every year, the country would still meet only about 32.6% of kidney transplant demand by 2040. For liver, heart and lung transplants, coverage would remain below 7%. In other words, simply doing more of what we are doing now will not solve the problem.
Liver Problem Is Bigger Than The Kidney Problem
One particularly striking finding is that India's estimated annual requirement for liver transplantation is higher than its requirement for kidney transplantation. That is unusual compared with many high-income countries. The researchers attribute this to India's enormous burden of chronic liver disease. Even after applying a lower eligibility rate for liver transplantation than for kidney transplantation, the number of patients potentially requiring a new liver remains extremely high.
5 States Doing Most of the Work
There is another problem hiding inside the national numbers: geography. India may be one country, but transplant access certainly isn't distributed evenly across it. Five regions: Tamil Nadu, Delhi NCR, Kerala, Maharashtra and Telangana accounted for an overwhelming share of transplant activity according to the study's analysis of 2024 data.
Together, they performed:
- 79.6% of kidney transplants
- 87.4% of liver transplants
- 87% of heart transplants
- 96.1% of lung transplants
Yet these regions account for only 29.3% of India's population.
This is what happens when specialised healthcare becomes concentrated in a handful of places. If you live near a strong transplant centre, your chances of accessing one are very different from those of someone living hundreds of kilometres away. Delhi NCR recorded 75.3 kidney transplants per million population, followed by Kerala at 31.1 and Tamil Nadu at 16.9. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh performed just 447 kidney transplants in 2024 and Bihar only 31. Several northeastern states reported no transplant procedures at all. The issue, then, isn't simply "more transplants" but more transplant capacity in more parts of India.
Gender Gap
The study also identifies an inequality that is easy to overlook. Women receive fewer transplants than men. According to NOTTO data cited in the study, women accounted for:
- 36.8% of kidney transplant recipients
- 30.4% of liver transplant recipients
- 23.5% of heart transplant recipients
- 47.2% of lung transplant recipients
The reasons suggested include delayed referrals, financial barriers and sociocultural factors.
India Has A Donor Problem Too
India performs a large number of organ transplants by global standards. But there is an important distinction between performing many procedures and meeting the country's enormous need. Nearly 80% of organ transplants in India currently depend on living donors. Deceased organ donation remains much less common, with a rate of around 0.65 donors per million population, according to the study. That is far below rates reported in countries such as Spain and the United States.
What Is The Solution?
The researchers point to several pieces that need strengthening: deceased organ donation, identification of potential donors in ICUs, organ retrieval, transportation networks, transplant centres and trained transplant coordinators.
Think of transplantation as a chain. A donor has to be identified. The donation process has to happen correctly. The organ has to be retrieved. It has to be matched. It has to be transported quickly. A suitable transplant centre must be ready. Surgeons, nurses, coordinators and other specialists need to be available. If one link fails, the entire chain can fail.
The surgery may take place in an operating theatre. But solving India's transplant crisis will require something much larger: better prevention, stronger primary healthcare, wider transplant infrastructure, more organ donation and a system capable of moving organs and patients as efficiently as modern medicine allows.
Also read:
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- Doctors At Osmania Hospital Create History With Rare 5-Organ Transplant On Single Patient
- How Homeopathy Helps When An Organ Transplant Is Not Possible
- Doctor's Tips To Preventing Organ Failure: Why The Best Organ Transplant Is The One You Never Need