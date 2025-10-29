ETV Bharat / health

2025 Lancet Countdown Report: Climate Change Is Now India's Biggest Public Health Threat

If you wanted to find the pulse of a planet under pressure, you wouldn’t look at the melting poles or the coral reefs gasping for breath, you’d look at India. A country of 1.4 billion, where the next chapter of humanity’s survival story is being written in Celsius, microns, and particulate matter.

The 2025 Lancet Countdown report on health and climate change, a collaboration of 128 experts from around the world, reads like the diagnostics of a feverish Earth... and India’s charts are among the most alarming. The report, the ninth in the series and the most comprehensive yet, makes one thing clear: the planet’s vital systems (the air, water, soil, and climate that sustain human life) are destabilizing faster than our institutions can adapt. The data feels almost algorithmic in its consistency: record heat, record drought, record rainfall, record disease vectors. Everywhere, the graphs spike like a heartbeat in distress.

The Fever Rising

In 2024, the average Indian experienced 19.8 heatwave days. Six and a half of those, scientists say, would not have happened without climate change. The math of discomfort gets crueler: compared to the 1990s, every Indian was exposed to 366 more hours of heat intense enough to cause stress during outdoor work. That’s not just sweat and discomfort, it’s economics. The Lancet report estimates that extreme heat led to a loss of 247 billion potential labour hours in 2024 alone. Agriculture (the oldest profession in the subcontinent) took two-thirds of that hit, while construction, another heat-exposed sector, lost one-fifth.

The bill for this heatwave economy? About US$194 billion in potential income gone, disappeared into the haze rising off parched soil and asphalt. For a nation that dreams in GDP targets and productivity metrics, this is a silent crisis... less visible than a flood or cyclone, but more insidious. When labourers collapse in the fields, when schools close early because classrooms turn into ovens, when families skip meals because food spoils faster.

The Air We Breathe

India’s air has long been infamous. But the 2025 data adds a grim precision to that notoriety. In 2022, Coal alone, the dirty lifeblood of India’s power plants, claimed 394,000 lives that year. Petrol, used for road transport, contributed to another 269,000. In purely economic terms, the cost of these premature deaths amounted to US$339.4 billion (roughly 9.5% of India’s GDP). To put that in context: the nation’s entire health budget that year was just a fraction of that number.

Even homes, the supposed sanctuaries, are part of the problem. More than half of India’s households still rely on solid biofuels (wood, dung, crop residue) for cooking. The smoke from these stoves kills quietly, disproportionately affecting rural women and children. In 2022, household air pollution caused 113 deaths per 100,000 people, with mortality rates 25% higher in villages than cities.

The irony, of course, is that the very fuels subsidized in the name of progress are underwriting the country’s decline. In 2023, India spent US$48.5 billion more on fossil fuel subsidies than it earned from carbon pricing: a net-negative carbon revenue.

Fire, Flood, And Famine

Wildfires used to be an Australian or Californian problem. Not anymore. Between 2020 and 2024, wildfire smoke claimed an annual average of 10,200 lives in India, up by 28% from the previous decade. Meanwhile, drought has extended its dominion: 35% of India’s land area now faces at least one month of extreme drought each year, a staggering 138% increase since the 1950s.