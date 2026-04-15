ETV Bharat / health

Kolkata Doctors Save Infant With Rare Single-Ventricle Heart Condition In High-Risk Surgery

An 18-month-old girl came to BM Birla Heart Hospital with a single ventricle heart defect, which is a rare congenital condition in which only one chamber of the heart performs the pumping function that two chambers would normally share. When she came her oxygen saturation was between 60% and 65%, significantly below the normal range, and her body weight was 7.5 kg, well below what would be expected for her age. Both factors placed her in a high-risk surgical category before any consideration of the procedural complexity itself.

The primary clinical challenge in this case was surgical access. In adult minimally invasive cardiac surgery, one lung is routinely deflated to create the working space the surgical team requires. In an infant with oxygen saturation already this compromised, that approach is not viable. Even a brief reduction in respiratory function at these saturation levels carries the risk of irreversible harm. The team at BM Birla Heart Hospital, led by Kuntal Roy Chowdhury, Consultant Paediatric Cardiac Surgeon, was required to perform the procedure with both lungs remaining functional throughout.