ETV Bharat / health

Kolkata Hospital Treats Tripura Woman's Post-Liver Donation Complication With Advanced Keyhole Surgery

Kolkata: A private hospital in Kolkata has successfully treated a Tripura resident who developed serious health complications years after donating a part of her liver to save her husband's life. Doctors cured her complex condition by using advanced laparoscopic or keyhole surgery. This surgery helped her return to a normal and healthy life.

The patient, 45-year-old Nupur Sarkar, a school teacher from Agartala, had been facing severe physical discomfort for a long time due to a large and complex incisional hernia. The condition developed at the site of her earlier surgery, when she had donated a portion of her liver to her husband, who was suffering from cirrhosis.

Hospital sources said that Nupur's health struggles began nearly three years ago. They said that when her husband was diagnosed with advanced liver cirrhosis, doctors advised an urgent liver transplant. As the only suitable donor in the family, Nupur stepped forward and donated part of her liver during a surgery performed in Chennai.

The transplant was successful, and her husband has since made a full recovery, hospital sources said. However, while caring for her family and continuing her work as a teacher, Nurpur neglected her own health. Over time, a large incisional hernia developed. The hernia gradually worsened, causing persistent pain, discomfort and difficulty in performing daily activities.