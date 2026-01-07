Kolkata Hospital Treats Tripura Woman's Post-Liver Donation Complication With Advanced Keyhole Surgery
Doctors used laparoscopic abdominal wall reconstruction to cure the woman's post-transplant hernia, ensuring minimal pain, quick recovery and early discharge.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 12:57 PM IST
Kolkata: A private hospital in Kolkata has successfully treated a Tripura resident who developed serious health complications years after donating a part of her liver to save her husband's life. Doctors cured her complex condition by using advanced laparoscopic or keyhole surgery. This surgery helped her return to a normal and healthy life.
The patient, 45-year-old Nupur Sarkar, a school teacher from Agartala, had been facing severe physical discomfort for a long time due to a large and complex incisional hernia. The condition developed at the site of her earlier surgery, when she had donated a portion of her liver to her husband, who was suffering from cirrhosis.
Hospital sources said that Nupur's health struggles began nearly three years ago. They said that when her husband was diagnosed with advanced liver cirrhosis, doctors advised an urgent liver transplant. As the only suitable donor in the family, Nupur stepped forward and donated part of her liver during a surgery performed in Chennai.
The transplant was successful, and her husband has since made a full recovery, hospital sources said. However, while caring for her family and continuing her work as a teacher, Nurpur neglected her own health. Over time, a large incisional hernia developed. The hernia gradually worsened, causing persistent pain, discomfort and difficulty in performing daily activities.
Nupur then approached a private hospital in Kolkata, seeking safer treatment. After thorough medical examinations, doctors confirmed that despite the complexity of the hernia, it could be treated using advanced laparoscopic techniques.
The surgery was performed under the supervision of Dr Sumanta Dey from the Department of Advanced Laparoscopic, Bariatric and Gastrointestinal Surgery. Explaining the procedure, Dr Dey said that the patient wanted to avoid major incisions, and keyhole surgery was the best option.
He said, "We carried out an abdominal wall reconstruction using advanced Laparoscopy, which reduced stress on the body and post-operative pain." The three-hour surgery was completed in December without any bleeding. Nupur was able to walk within hours and was discharged the next day. A follow-up after two weeks confirmed her full recovery.
Nupur expressed gratitude to the medical team and said that the minimally invasive surgery helped her overcome her fear and regain her normal life quickly.
