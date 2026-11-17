ETV Bharat / health

Kolkata Doctors Repairs Boy’s Congenital Heart Defect With His Tissue Through Robotic Surgery

Kolkata : A 13-year-old boy from Bihar's Nawada district got a new lease of life after doctors at a private hospital here patched up a hole in his heart with a minimally invasive robotic surgery, a senior official at the facility said on Tuesday.

Doctors used tissue from the boy's pericardium -- a double-walled sac that surrounds the heart -- to repair the congenital cardiac defect instead of using an artificial patch.

Describing the condition, officials at the Narayana R N Tagore Hospital in Kolkata's Mukundapur area said the boy was diagnosed with a large atrial septal defect in which a hole develops in the wall separating the heart's two upper chambers.

Given the size of the defect, doctors ruled out mending the defect through a catheter-based device, making surgery necessary, they said.

"Concerned about the recovery period and its possible impact on his studies, the boy's family explored several treatment options before opting for robotic surgery after discussions with the hospital's medical team," an official said.