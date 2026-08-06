ETV Bharat / health

Kolkata Doctors Remove Metal Fragment From Ghanaian Woman In Rare Robotic Surgery

Kolkata: Doctors at a private hospital in Kolkata successfully removed a metal fragment lodged deep inside the body of an 18-year-old woman from Ghana through a rare robotic surgery.

The patient, identified as Amina Wahab (name changed), had been living with the metal fragment for several years after it was accidentally left behind during the removal of a metal rod implanted in her leg during childhood. Over time, the fragment migrated into her pelvis, moving dangerously close to major blood vessels, the urinary tract, the large intestine and other vital organs.

According to hospital officials, Amina underwent surgery at the age of 10 after developing walking difficulties due to weak bones that could not adequately support her body weight. Metal rods were implanted in both legs to improve mobility.

Several years later, the rods were removed, but a small piece of metal remained inside her body. Due to the lack of specialised equipment in Ghana, doctors were unable to retrieve the fragment. Following the advice of a family acquaintance, Amina travelled to Kolkata for advanced medical care.

Given the complexity of the case, surgeons opted for robotic-assisted surgery instead of conventional open surgery. The procedure was performed by Gastrointestinal and Hepato-biliary Surgeon Dr Ajay Mandal.