Pain 'Down There'? Is It Piles, Fissures Or Fistula, Know The Difference Before It's Too Late
All three conditions can cause bleeding and discomfort, which is exactly why they get confused, says senior laparoscopic colorectal surgeon Dr Sandip Banerjee
Published : August 4, 2026 at 10:01 AM IST
Bleeding, pain, or discomfort in the anal region is far more common than most people admit. Embarrassment often keeps patients from seeking help, and many assume every symptom “down there” is just piles.
“Piles, fissures, and fistulas are three distinct conditions with different causes, different warning signs, and different treatments. Confusing one for another can delay proper care and allow a simple problem to turn into a complicated one,” says Dr Sandip Banerjee, Founder, Pelvinic Micro-Hospital who is a senior laparoscopic colorectal surgeon, proctologist, and bariatric surgeon based in New Delhi.
“All three conditions can cause bleeding and discomfort, which is exactly why they get confused,” says Dr Banerjee, “But treating a fistula like a case of piles, with creams or fibre supplements alone only allows the infection to persist and the tract to become more complex. Similarly, a chronic fissure mistaken for piles may be treated with the wrong ointments while the underlying muscle spasm goes unaddressed.”
Piles Simplified
Piles are swollen blood vessels in and around the anal canal, similar to varicose veins. They develop from repeated straining, chronic constipation, prolonged sitting, pregnancy, or ageing. The hallmark symptom is painless bright-red bleeding, especially after passing stool, along with itching, a sense of fullness, or a lump that may protrude during bowel movements. Pain is usually mild unless the piles become thrombosed (clotted), in which case it can become sudden and severe.
What Are Anal Fissures?
A fissure is a small tear in the delicate lining of the anal canal, usually caused by passing hard or large stools. Unlike piles, fissures are typically very painful: a sharp, tearing sensation during defecation that can linger for minutes to hours afterward, sometimes described as “passing glass”. Bleeding is usually light, seen as streaks on the stool or tissue rather than dripping blood. Chronic fissures can also cause a small skin tag near the anus.
What Is Anal Fistula?
A fistula is an abnormal tunnel that forms between the anal canal and the skin near the anus, almost always following an untreated or partially healed abscess (infection). The telltale signs are persistent discharge (pus, blood, or foul-smelling fluid), recurring swelling, and intermittent pain that may ease temporarily when the abscess drains, only to flare up again. Unlike piles or fissures, a fistula will not heal on its own and almost always requires surgical treatment.
When To See A Pelvic Floor Surgeon
Accurate diagnosis, usually through a simple clinical examination, determines whether the right approach is dietary and lifestyle changes, medication, a minor procedure, or surgery.
Do not wait if you notice:
- Bleeding that persists beyond a week or two
- Pain during or after bowel movements that doesn't improve
- Any discharge, swelling, or recurring lump near the anus
- Symptoms that keep coming back despite over-the-counter treatment
Early evaluation almost always means simpler, less invasive treatment. Left unaddressed, fissures can become chronic, abscesses can progress into complex fistulas, and piles can worsen to the point of needing surgery instead of a quick outpatient procedure.
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