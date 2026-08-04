ETV Bharat / health

Pain 'Down There'? Is It Piles, Fissures Or Fistula, Know The Difference Before It's Too Late

Discomfort or pain in the anal region while using the toilet could signal piles, fissures or even fistula ( Getty Images )

Bleeding, pain, or discomfort in the anal region is far more common than most people admit. Embarrassment often keeps patients from seeking help, and many assume every symptom “down there” is just piles. “Piles, fissures, and fistulas are three distinct conditions with different causes, different warning signs, and different treatments. Confusing one for another can delay proper care and allow a simple problem to turn into a complicated one,” says Dr Sandip Banerjee, Founder, Pelvinic Micro-Hospital who is a senior laparoscopic colorectal surgeon, proctologist, and bariatric surgeon based in New Delhi. “All three conditions can cause bleeding and discomfort, which is exactly why they get confused,” says Dr Banerjee, “But treating a fistula like a case of piles, with creams or fibre supplements alone only allows the infection to persist and the tract to become more complex. Similarly, a chronic fissure mistaken for piles may be treated with the wrong ointments while the underlying muscle spasm goes unaddressed.” Piles Simplified Piles are swollen blood vessels in and around the anal canal, similar to varicose veins. They develop from repeated straining, chronic constipation, prolonged sitting, pregnancy, or ageing. The hallmark symptom is painless bright-red bleeding, especially after passing stool, along with itching, a sense of fullness, or a lump that may protrude during bowel movements. Pain is usually mild unless the piles become thrombosed (clotted), in which case it can become sudden and severe. What Are Anal Fissures?